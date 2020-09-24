Featured Posts

24 Sep

5 Pearl Trends That Are Disrupting The Jewelry Industry

by Gabi
Fashion
pearls

As the years go by and fashion trends change constantly, one thing that remains a vital component of your outfit is jewelry. Adding a statement piece such as jewelry gives you the opportunity to add a modern flair to your overall look with a minimalistic effort. One piece of jewelry that is no longer reserved only for formal occasions is pearls. They have been and will certainly remain one of the most sought after pieces to add to your jewelry box. In fact, it is expected that the global pearl jewelry market will grow by over 13% by 2025. From designers to celebrities to style bloggers, they have all incorporated many pearl trends in their outfits. The best thing about it is that you can find pearls in all kinds of forms and sizes combined with formal and casual wear. Therefore, if you haven’t come across the newest pearl trends that are disrupting the game of pretty jewels, there is no need to worry. So, keep reading to find out about the top five major trends that are taking over the jewelry industry right now.

Embracing the pearl earring trend

woman wearing pearl earrings
Photo by Gabb Tapic from Pexels

The simple and classic pearl earrings combined with a plain t-shirt, denim jeans and court heels will never go out of style. However, designers have upped the pearl game and introduced us to different forms, sizes and colors. For example, one pearl trend that doesn’t seem like it is slowing down is the one-pearled earring. If you want to show off your personality and originality as a person as well as a style icon, then this mismatched earring trend is the perfect option for you. They range from oversized hoops to geometric shapes with colorful designs. Speaking of color, although pearls first became popular for their pure white brilliance, designers flawlessly incorporated the classic pearls into multicolor strand jewelry. Wearing colorful pearl strands is a very easy option to create a chic look even if you are wearing a plain white outfit.

Pearled runway shows

When we think of pearl styles, we immediately go back to the 20th century style icons and royalty like Princess Diana, Coco Chanel or Jackie Kennedy who looked gracefully wearing these pretty jewels. Nowadays, jewelry designers redefined their classic styles and came up with new ways of incorporating pearls into formal and everyday looks. For example, fashion designers Simone Rocha and Alessandro Michele have used pearls in their latest fashion shows in the forms of a massive pearl purse or hefty pearl earrings. And it isn’t only fashion designers who embraced this trend, but also celebrities like Rihanna who included pearl rings, earrings and necklaces at her recent Cameo collection. Whatever the case, while still reflecting elegance, pearls offer a flexibility which provides many opportunities to style them in different ways for different occasions.

Pearls as men’s hottest jewelry piece

As it turns out, pearls are no longer the vital component to a woman’s outfit. There was an unexpected turn when Pharrell Williams walked the Chanel runway show in Paris in 2016 wearing a pearl brooch and a layered pearl necklace. Ever since then, men have taken advantage of this new pearl trend and matched their jewels with different looks from sleek suits to casual t-shirts. One man who recently wore this popular pearl trend is Harry Styles wearing them not only with his formal suits but also as a statement piece with sweaters and cardigans. As a result of this, according to fashion aggregator Lyst, there has been a 31% increase in searches for such jewelry pieces. This just proves that pearls have become and will continue to be one of the hottest men’s jewelry trends in the upcoming years.

Pretty in pearl clothing

woman with pearls
Photo by JJ Jordan from Pexels

As if different baroque and colorful pearl styles weren’t enough, pearls became an accessory to purses, footwear and even clothing. For example, an ornamented pearl bag became a stylish accessory combined with a simple dress elevating a trendy look. Another unique way of wearing pearls is by actually wearing them as part of your clothing. The most common way fashion designers incorporated the pure white jewels into clothing is by adding pearl buttons to a blouse giving it a more feminine look to the classic style. Also, trimmed sweaters and long cardigans became another popular fashion trend which accents the statement sleeve combined with pearls. They provide such elegance that goes perfectly with office pants, a pencil skirt or even denim jeans. Let’s not forget the pearled loafer mules and booties which offer a chic look to your overall outfit.

Pearls of beauty

pearls and flowers
Photo by Анна Орлова from Pexels

At first, pearls were usually added as a simple accessory to bridal looks. In recent years, however, fashion trends have changed and pearls appear in many surprising ways. Givenchy’s introduction of a jumbo pearl headpiece during Paris Fashion Week in 2019 was just another indicator that pearls took over the world of hair and beauty even further. One of the most popular ways of wearing pearls in your hair is by adding a classic barrette or a bobby pin with pearls which adds more sweetness to your look. You can also secure your French twist with a few pearl hairpins which is very stylish and elegant at the same time. What’s interesting about pearls in your hair is that there are no rules on how to do it. You can experiment with different sizes and styles which may seem like they don’t go together when in fact you will still provide a beautiful look.

Final thoughts

You may be surprised by the fact that there are so many ways you can style your favorite set of pearls. They were and always will be a classic addition to any outfit. As new fashion trends appear every year, it looks like pearls are here to stay forever. Keeping a good set of classic pearls can last for years and you will always be prepared for any new pearl trends that may come about. The key is to be creative and experiment with different forms and colors.

