pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
13 May

Cut Out Dress Is a Trend Alert

by Gabi
Summer Fashion
woman wearing a cut out dress

Tops, sweaters and dresses are rockin the cut-out trend especially on shoulders and necklines. The great thing about this trend is that it is sexy but classy, because it shows off just a slither of skin, a nice peek-a-boo effect to leave more to the imagination, which guys love more than bearing all. I promise you.

A cut-out dress is a type of dress that features strategically placed openings or cut-outs in the fabric, revealing areas of bare skin. These cut-outs can be located at various parts of the dress, such as the sides, back, waist, chest, or neckline, and can come in different shapes and sizes.

Cut-out dresses are designed to be stylish, alluring, and attention-grabbing. They offer a way to show off some skin and create visual interest in the dress. The cut-outs can be simple and subtle, or more intricate and daring, depending on the design.

Cut-out dresses can be found in a variety of styles, ranging from casual sundresses to elegant evening gowns. They are popular for special occasions, parties, and events where you want to make a fashionable statement. When wearing a cut-out dress, it’s important to consider the placement of the cut-outs and ensure that you feel comfortable and confident in the amount of skin being revealed.

How to wear a cut out dress?

Wearing a cut-out dress can be a stylish and daring choice. Here are some tips on how to wear a cut-out dress with confidence:

Choose the right fit: Select a cut-out dress that fits you well and flatters your body shape. Consider the placement and size of the cut-outs to ensure they accentuate your best features.

Embrace proper undergarments: Depending on the design of the cut-outs, you may need to consider your undergarments. Opt for seamless or strapless options to ensure they remain hidden and don’t detract from the dress.

Balance with accessories: Since cut-out dresses often make a statement on their own, keep accessories minimal. Add a pair of statement earrings or a delicate necklace to complement the dress without overpowering it.

Consider the occasion: The appropriateness of a cut-out dress can vary depending on the occasion. For a formal event, opt for more subtle cut-outs, while for a night out or a party, you can choose more daring designs.

Confidence is key: Wearing a cut-out dress requires confidence. Embrace your body and wear the dress with self-assurance. Stand tall, walk with confidence, and own the look.

Pay attention to the placement: Consider the placement of the cut-outs and how they flatter your body. If the cut-outs reveal your waist, for example, you can enhance the effect by cinching your waist with a belt.

This trend is bringing a lot of playfulness to the summer streets. It’s important to feel comfortable and confident in the cut-out dress you choose. If you feel self-conscious about certain areas of your body, opt for designs that highlight your best features and make you feel amazing. So how about getting your sexy back in a cut out dress yourself?

