10 May

Floppy Hat Is a Chic Shield From the Sun

by Gabi
Summer Fashion
woman with a hat on the beach

A floppy hat is a type of wide-brimmed hat that has a soft, flexible brim that tends to droop or hang down. The brim of a floppy hat is typically wider and less structured compared to other types of hats, giving it a relaxed and casual look. Either with a grosgrain band to the top, a bow or just plain, floppy evokes romance and mystery. The hat has to be large, with a gently swaying soft brim that falls on cheeks.

“We like how this hat wavers between casual and cool, (Audrey) Hepburn or (Kate) Hudson.” – Black Book Magazine

Floppy hats have held sway recently over spring / summer runways, taking its cue from carefree 1970’s style. As seen in Just Cavalli, Tracy Reese, Cynthia Steffe, Albino and Chris Benz’s shows a floppy brimmed hat promises to add a romantic flair to maxis, flares or shorts.

This year designers presented floppy brim hats made with denim (Just Cavalli) and felt (Tracy Reese) so keep it in mind please. Made with straw, a floppy brim hat is the ultimate beach accessory, that provides comfortable, chic protection from the sun. It’s universal: wear it to cover your face from the glare of the cameras, throw it on for the beach, to cover a bad hair day or simply to add some chic to your look!

Key characteristics of a floppy hat include:

Wide brim: The brim of a floppy hat is typically large, extending all the way around the crown. It provides ample shade and coverage for the face and neck, making it great for sun protection.

Soft and flexible material: Floppy hats are made from materials that allow the brim to hang down and have a loose, unstructured feel. Common materials include straw, felt, wool, or cotton.

Lack of structure: Unlike hats with stiff brims, floppy hats lack internal support, giving them a relaxed and floppy appearance. The lack of structure allows the brim to drape and flow naturally.

Versatility: Floppy hats come in various styles and can be worn for both fashion and practical purposes. They are popular for beach trips, summer outings, music festivals, and other casual occasions.

Styling options: Floppy hats can be styled in different ways to suit your personal taste. You can wear the brim down to shield your face from the sun, or you can tilt it at an angle for a more fashionable look. Some floppy hats also have decorative elements such as ribbons, bows, or bands.

Floppy hats are a stylish accessory that adds a touch of bohemian flair to outfits. They are versatile and can be paired with sundresses, maxi skirts, jeans, or swimsuits, depending on the occasion. Whether you’re looking to protect yourself from the sun or elevate your outfit, a floppy hat can be a fashionable and functional choice.

How to wear a floppy hat?

is known for her fashion-forward style and has been spotted wearing floppy hats on several occasions. Here are some ways to wear a floppy hat inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s outfits:

Beachy Boho Look: Pair a floppy straw hat with a flowy maxi dress or a beach cover-up. Add some oversized sunglasses, statement earrings, and sandals for a chic beach or resort look.

Chic: Wear a floppy hat with a casual outfit like jeans, a graphic t-shirt, and a leather or jacket. Complete the look with ankle boots and a crossbody bag for an effortless and stylish ensemble.

Bohemian Glamour: Channel Jennifer Lopez’s boho-glam style by pairing a floppy hat with a printed maxi skirt, a crop top or a blouse, and heeled sandals. Accessorize with layered necklaces, statement rings, and a fringe bag for a bohemian-inspired outfit.

City Chic: Create a sophisticated city look by wearing a floppy felt hat with tailored pants, a blouse or a blazer, and heels. This combination exudes a polished and fashionable vibe that can be perfect for brunches or city outings.

Summer Music Festival: For a fun and festive look, wear a floppy hat with a boho-inspired mini dress, a jacket, and ankle boots. Accessorize with a belt, stackable bracelets, and round to complete the festival-ready ensemble.

Remember to choose a floppy hat that suits your face shape and personal style. Experiment with different colours, materials, and brim sizes to find the perfect floppy hat that complements your outfits. Ultimately, have fun and feel confident while wearing your floppy hat, just like does with her fashion choices.

