Handbags are the ideal gift for your best friend or loved one and yourself. A luxury handbag, however, can be pretty costly. Finding second-hand bags is a great option to have the luxury style and feel without spending a fortune. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a purse that you can use every day or something to wear for special occasions. We have all the top handbag brands to choose from. Have a look at our top brands of handbags for you.

Givenchy

Since 1952 Givenchy changed the face of women and men’s fashion through its Haute Couture collections and the prominent idea that personal fashion is a must. This luxury brand showcases French elegance.

The eye-catching Givenchy handbags have been seen on various runways and red carpets. The most well-known Givenchy bag and it was Antigona was unveiled with the Fall/Winter 2011 collection designed by the then creative director Riccardo Tisci. You can get Antigona Givenchy on 24S.com without spending a fortune.

It’s a well-constructed and clear bag that has become a go-to for many. If Antigona isn’t for you, The Givenchy Pandora bag might be ideal. It’s a little more informal and less boxy.

Louis Vuitton

The names listed on this top handbag brands list requires introductions; however, Louis Vuitton especially, it is easy to recognize the brand. It is famous for its signature LV logo displayed on the collection of handbags.

Louis Vuitton is praised for its high-end products, which are held in high admiration in luxury. The company specializes in leather goods such as watches, handbags, and accessories. The latest collection of handbags includes timeless classics, lots of gold and black and brown leather, its signature brown, vivid colours, and some attractive prints, including coins and architecture.

While you may notice that the brand has modernized its designs, it is true to its roots in the more than 400 handbags available.

Chanel

The first luxury brand for purses that we have listed is Chanel. Chanel is a French fashion house established in 1910 by Coco Chanel year 1910. In the intervening decades, it has grown into one of the top designer brands of purses around the globe. Chanel is classified as haute couture and has stunning fashions at fashion shows. As with many other famous handbags brands, Chanel uses high-quality materials that are guaranteed to last.

Dior

Christian Dior, commonly known as Dior, was established in 1946. The French designer brand was trendy at the beginning of the 2000s when celebrities such as Diana Princess of Wales Diana wore their products frequently. Charlize Theron is a different well-known persona who represents Dior by appearing in ads in Dior’s J’Adore Dior fragrance.

Versace

The next one on our list of luxurious brands for purses is Gianni Versace, well-known as Versace. Versace is known for its innovative designs, flashy patterns, and vivid colours, from fashion-forward dresses to handbags. Versace’s bags that catch the eye can be pretty expensive; however, its striking and timeless designs are hard to outdo. Inspired by Greek mythology, the famous Versace logo featured on a variety of bags depicts an image of the head of Medusa.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton is extremely popular in fashion because of its elegant and sophisticated products. The French fashion house has been in operation since 1854 and has introduced many of the most stylish designer handbags and luxury items.

The most well-known Louis Vuitton bag is the Louis Vuitton Neverfull. The tote bag is a sturdy and gorgeous piece with plenty of space to store everything you own. The bag has an average of 91% resales value, making it among the top investment bags.

Fendi

Established in 1926, the Italian luxury fashion label Fendi was initially focused on furs and leather products. Fendi’s latest collections include shoes, purses, eyewear, fragrances accessories, furs, and much more.

The famous Karl Lagerfeld led designs at Fendi for more than fifty years. Lagerfeld is among the most famous handbag designers of all time.