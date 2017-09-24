What to Wear in Transitional Weather?

When it comes to dressing up, spring and fall are by far our favourite seasons. You get to use your creativity in layering and transitional pieces, which is something you cannot do in summer. Fall is also the time when September issues come out, showcasing all the upcoming trends, and it is time for Thanksgiving and Halloween, so holiday attire is out from the back of the closet! We picked 5 pieces that are essential during transitional weather, and which you are going to want to wear for seasons and seasons to come – trust us!

Ankle boots

Ankle boots are the perfect footwear for fall! They are not as tall as boots, but they are still keeping your feet warm. You can get them in heeled versions, to elongate your legs, or pick flats for extra comfort. The best part is that, either way, they look good with anything: from skirts and dresses, to skinny jeans or shorts.

Pencil skirt

You might think that the pencil skirt is an office exclusive, since it is not that comfortable to wear and it is so plain. Well, you are wrong, because this season the pencil skirt is prettier than ever, in bold prints and comfy fabrics. Use it to clash patterns, or pair it in the trendiest combo of the season: with a solid top and a statement necklace.

Round sunglasses

Unless you have a round face, in which case we recommend angular frames, there is no reason why you should not wear round sunglasses this season – everyone else is doing it! This fall, oversized and small round sunglasses are just as trendy, and especially acetate versions. Wear them…with anything just like Rachel Zoe!

Trench coat

Whenever it gets cooler, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy. This classic, must have piece can be worn with anything, and in any color. You can pick neutrals if you want to match it with your entire wardrobe, or pick a trendy color like plum and oxblood to turn heads.

Tuxedo pants

You recognize these casual/elegant pants by the vertical stripe they feature on the side of the leg, which has an elongating effect that we all want. They are comfortable, and look great with ankle boots, but we think you should try them with stilettos at least once. But beware: your confidence levels might boost!