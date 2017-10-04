Nothing says Fall quite like a good plaid. We all know the Scottish staple, plaid is a must-have pattern for cold-weather outfits during autumn days. So it’s no surprise this season, meaning Fall Winter the timeless pattern gets a fashionable upgrade in ladylike pencil skirts, relaxed California style shirts, and puffy coats. Rooted in the classics, it will satisfy fans of heritage-style clothing, outdoor enthusiasts and sophisticated ladies alike. Gingham, tartan and plaid shed their menswear root for bold directional impact.

“You can expect to see plaid on just about everything. Red and black buffalo plaids are the hottest right now,” said Jasmine Snow, the accessories editor for Seventeen Magazine

The rumour has it, that plaid adds a touch of authenticity to any look. Maybe that is the reason why there were quite a few Fall Winter 2014 runways filled with plaid and tartan: Louis Vuitton, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Donna Karan, Burberry Prorsum etc. These are pretty big names, aren’t they?

How to wear plaid and tartan in fall and winter?

classic – incorporate plaid and tartan into cold-weather looks in classic cut coats, jackets and dresses

modern – runways have seen a lot of modern looks too mixing plaid with fur, sequins and silks

punk rock – tartan takes a modern twist with heritage classic cum 90s punk rock in elevated skirts, asymmetrical cut dresses and figure-hugging skinnies

preppy – lend a bit of preppy polish to your workweek look with A-line skirts, chic pullovers and cashmere scarves

casual – for a relaxed attitude, choose a celebrity-favourite Rails shirt, as seen on Gisele Bündchen

elegant – strike a polished chord in pleated plaid skirts and mod fit-and-flare dresses

There are plenty of ways to work in plaid, including a great hat. For instance, Chanel, Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren advise on rocking plaid from head to toe in a menswear-inspired trouser suit or a plaid shirt with skinny jeans. Again, fashion is laying its own brighter and bolder track.

The eclectic, mix-and-match ensembles make it a bit risky to wear on the streets this way. If you want to play it safe, remember that incorporating only one statement-making piece like a plaid skirt, a shirt, or a coat is still worth the fuss.