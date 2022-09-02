Collegiate style: love it or hate it! The American high school-inspired attire taking its cue from a blockbuster TV show Glee is an emering spring summer trend. Combined with sweetly feminine 1950’s the All-American girl look means cute, casual and perfect for just hanging around.

Thank God we don’t need to move to US to seduce with a swotty preppy clothes we’ve seen in various fashion shows of spring 2011. Christopher Kane’s interpretation of a collegiate style means a rhombus sweater mixed with a statement colour midi skirt (also seen in Moschino Cheap & Chic). Kind of book worm-look. 3.1 Phillip Lim and Dsquared² will help you get full marks in style with menswear-inspired chunky cardigan, boxy shorts, fedora, slipper loafers or stylish leather Oxford shoes. Proenza Schouler and DKNY prefer more feminine reinterpretation of a student wardrobe: their collections mixed preppy wool jackets and blazers with boiled sweet colors and classic spring accessories.

Varsity jacket

rag & bone Women’s Eaton Varsity Jacket in Black

Stylish and sporty, the Letterman jacket goes a long way from the U.S. high schools and colleges to the world runways. Boasting distinctively sportier attitude torwards layering up, the iconic varsity jacket with a tomboy twist is a retro-cool alternative to a blazer. Apart from having school sports letters sewn on them, these jacketsare usually made of wool which makes them perfect for transitional weather.

Collegiate fashion pieces

Varsity jacket: As influencers like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber demonstrate, athleisure pieces emblazoned with iconic college logos have become a leisure time essential.

Collegiate-inspired cardigan: This season, it’s all about the cardigan, bold and collegiate-inspired ones having a foundational element to it but still encapsulates your unique personality.

Posh-preppy heeled loafer: The heeled version of the loafer is a real gamechanger when you want to look cute on campus and off this semester. No matter how classic the loafer is – it never really gets boring!

Boyfriend blazer: Throwing an oversized boyfriend blazer with anything underneath like jeans or shorts is another excellent collegiate fashion idea for young ladies.

Leather Oxford shoes: Making an appearance last fall, these schoolgirl shoes are back on the streets this fall. Nail this preppy look with white ankle socks, pleated miniskirts, or whatever you like.

Tortoiseshell specs: A huge vintage and hipster revival is taking place right now, and you seriously can’t miss out on it.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses: The Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses first came onto the scene in 1952, but no matter what the generation, genre, or style, these pieces of eyewear have stood the test of time and remained in the season even as other fashion fads came and went.

Pleated skirt: The pleated skirts give an iconic college look though this style is girly but not overly frilly.

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women’s Collegiate Emoji Logo Sweatshirt

True Religion Women’s Collegiate Logo Joggers in Ace Blue

Preppy is a classy and simple spring look to pull off, and it’s defined by pastel colours, short-sleeved shirts and chinos or slacks (in red or yellow if you really want to play the “rah” card). The shirt should have some subtle but premium branding and should be button-up or polo, while the shoes can be loafers or deck shoes.

Thoughts? Have you noticed this kind of fashion on Instagram and Pinterest as well? Are you a fan of this style? Which items do you like the most from this list? Is there anything else you’d add? Do tell us by leaving a comment!