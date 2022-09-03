Featured Posts

3 Sep

5 Jackets Everyone Should Have In Their Closets

by Gabi
Fall Fashion
woman in a red leather jacket

So your anorak is starting to look dated. Do you have the right jacket to replace it with? Lucky you, this fall designers pulled out all the stops to make sure you stay warm and toasty. Presenting chic jacket choices to keep you up to date with the best of fashionable outerwear.

Contrast leather sleeve jacket

leather jackets

For those who would like to try something more exciting than the good old biker jacket, I suggest a contrast leather sleeve jacket instead. If you missed it out last year, it’s a good time to catch up! The trend comes from whose first presented the best trench coat featuring black leather shoulders and sleeves against a contrast cotton bodice. The leather sleeve trend easily translates into jackets. Find your perfect cotton and leather combo jacket that’s sure to turn heads!

Plaid jacket

woman in a chic blazer

What’s the first thing that plaids remind you of? Kilt skirts of Scotland of course! We all know the Scottish staple is an immaculately chic choice during autumn days. Iconic note of a plaid pattern adds a touch of authenticity and lends a preppy polish to any cool weather look. To keep it casual, go back to the ’90s and finish your look with a highly-coveted plaid jacket.

Tuxedo jacket

woman in a black blazer

Menswear-inspired style remains prevalent and a sharply tailored le smoking is still worth investing in. This luxe choice with endless wearing possibilities was popularised by celebrities and their favourite style has been a colour block tuxedo jacket with contrast lapels. This fall offers a variety of bold styles especially in the terms of colour and cut. Talking about the runway, the brilliant design was created by Victoria Beckham whose sleek tuxedo cape with armholes and sleeves stole attention at the New York Week.

Parka

girl in military green parka

Little did I know that parka, a hip-length cold weather jacket with a fur-lined hood originates from The Arctic. This chic alternative to predictable Fall coat styles that everyone’s wearing will allow you to withstand the most blustery days (remember Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day?). For the best expierience, look for a parka in a fancy autumnal shade (for instance khaki) and a plush accent, especially an oversized faux fur trim collar.

Faux fur jacket

girl wearing fur coat

The bolder, the better! The low-cost, animal-friendly and totally wearable, faux fur is enjoying another season on the top fall trends list. The popularity of faux fur is a result of practicality as it keeps you snuggly warm in below zero temperatures without breaking the bank. For a seasonal update choose a statement-making, vibrantly coloured cut-off design. Grunge chic just emanates from from this flattering fall look!

