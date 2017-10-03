When you are heading off for your first year at university, you may be very concerned about what you are going to wear. For most people, this is the first time that they have left home, and it is important to be prepared. Consider how you can stay stylish while you are exploring the world of higher education.

Check the Climate

When you are traveling to go to school, always consider what the climate will be like. If you are from Florida and you have decided to go to school in Wisconsin, the winter may come as a bit of a shock. However, instead of packing up winter clothes at home, head to the new location and purchase clothes there. This can ensure that you will be comfortable no matter what the weather is.

Must-have Jeans



Jeans are an excellent choice when you are heading away from home for the first time. Unless you are going to seminars where formal dress is required, jeans will see you through any class situation you care to name. Make sure that you have at least a few pairs when you are thinking about getting packed up to go to school for the first time.

College Girl T-shirts

T-shirts are standard college attire, and whether you prefer them plain and solid or brightly colored and covered in slogans , they are going to be a part of your life. Theis that they are easy to take off and put on, and that they are also thin, which makes them ideal for layering. Choose T-shirts that are in good condition, because you will be putting them through some serious wear in the years to come.

Shoes College Girls wear

While it is always a good idea to have a fun set of shoes for a night out, you really need something sturdy and reliable to get you to and from class. College is a time in your life when you will be walking a great deal. Chances are good that you will not have a car for the first year, and that means that you will need to walk wherever you want to go. Boots are a wonderfully fashionable choice, especially if they can be worn in all weather.

Layers are important



One thing that you will soon learn about most universities is that the heating and cooling can be a bit fickle. This means that you can go from a warm hallway to a classroom that is absolutely frigid. To deal with this without being sweaty or frozen, consider dressing in layers. The layered look is absolutely in this year, and it gives you a chance to stay comfortable no matter where you are.

Accessories for College Girls

The primary accessory that you need to keep with you is your backpack or your shoulder bag. While there is nothing wrong with a sturdy backpack, you may find that a messenger bag can serve you very well. Choose messenger bags in sturdy canvas or even in leather if you want something much more luxurious.

If you are interested in looking good this year, choose your university attire with care but have fun whilst shopping for it!