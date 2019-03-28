Featured Posts

pastel manicure
The Best Pastel Nail Polish Colours For Spring
As seen in the local flower shops and ice-cream stores, laydylike sheer pastels reign supreme this spring. They epitomize femininity and project the fresh romanticism of young love. Add a touch of flair to your nails thanks to these refreshing pastel nail colours for spring.
spring fashion woman
Dreamy Pastel Outfit Ideas To Get You Excited For Spring
Elegant and flattering pastels are one of spring's biggest fashion trends. On-trend shades of baby pink, soft green, pastel blue, and sorbet yellow were used prominently on the Prada, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton's catwalks. So, are you passionate for pastels?
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
28 Mar

Looking for a Gold Bracelet? Here Are Some of the Best Options for You

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
gold bracelet

If you are not a fan of wearing heavily-embellished gold jewelry, you want something delicate, such as bracelets. Just like watches, bracelets are simple accessories that you can wear daily. Although there is a wide range of bracelet variety available, you can go with fancy or simple, according to the occasion you want to wear it.

 The variety is not limited to designs, but you can also choose the material, including gold, platinum, copper, brass, hemp, and silver. Regardless of the material and design you choose, the delicate piece of ornament looks stunning and adds value to your personality.

That is to say, a bracelet is undeniably a versatile accessory, especially if you choose a gold bracelet. The minimalistic accessory can be an excellent visual cue when it comes to reflecting your personality. You can definitely draw attention to yourself by wearing an alluring gold bracelet. People wear bracelets for various reasons. For some folks, bracelets are good luck charms while for others they are a status symbol.

No matter what your reason for wearing a bracelet is, you can easily find gold bracelet for women online, with eye-catching and beautiful designs. Here is an overview of some of the best bracelets you can find online:

Beautiful Gold Bracelets for Women

gold bracelet and glitter notebook

Torun Rose Gold Bangle

No matter what your personal style is, this is an iconic piece of jewelry that will surely impress you. The refined creation of Vivianna Torun is a quintessential combination of creative craftsmanship and perfection. Defying conventions, the designer has explored an innovative way to display functionality of this gold bracelet. The beautiful placement of clasp at the center of the bracelet gives it an extraordinary look, and you will love it.

The cuff embedded with minimalistic white diamonds further highlight the features of this gold bracelet.  The design reflects much more than just a simple piece of jewelry does. The way two halves of this gold bracelet clasp together, it shows the power of unity, making it a believable statement about true relationships and love.

Magic Bracelet with Pearls

This gold bracelet for women has an edge over other designs because of its delicateness. The gold bracelet has a refined elegance that takes inspiration from organic forms of nature. The delicate gold chain has a beautiful white pearl just beside its clasp.

 This is what makes it a cutting edge design in this collection. Not only this, the bracelet has two twinkling diamonds engraved into a circle that connect it with the pearl. The combination of diamonds and pearl makes this bracelet an alluring piece of ornament in this collection.  Not only does this combination make this gold bracelet look outstanding, but also exudes a relaxed elegance.

 Off Spring Inter Locking Bracelet

 Understated yet exceptionally elegant, the gold bracelet speaks for itself. This timeless beauty portrays the strong bond that a mother and a child share while adding a style to your appearance. The bracelet is crafted with two egg-shaped circles that interlock the chain. The connection between the lock and bracelet serve as an emotional tribute to the unconditional love and bond between a mother and a child.

Halo Bangle Gold Bracelet

Halo designs are inspired by the Nordic light and the moon’s changing phases and reflect a pure and natural elegance.  But this is not the only thing that makes Halo gold bracelets for women unique. The bracelets come with two magnificent diamond rows that are embedded on the upper side of each gold bracelet.

 Another special feature about this incredibly beautiful gold bracelet is the placement of the diamonds. It is a handiwork which is done with true precision.  That is the reason why the bracelet is a truly unique jewelry piece.

Final Thoughts

woman wearing a gold bracelet

All in all, a gold bracelet for women is an exceptionally beautiful ornament if you choose one carefully. There is no dearth of options available to you online. A simple Google search will bring you across the top products available on the market today. Of course, you can add the pieces mentioned above to your shortlist before you actually start your search. This way, you can save time on finding the right gold bracelet!


Related Posts

  • Daring Jewellery For Spring: Chokers and CuffsDaring Jewellery For Spring: Chokers and CuffsThis summer, there's no shortage of new ideas, with many designer brands going big and bold, making sure is a major element of any outfit. Top of the list for chic and trendy looks this season are the choker and cuff. Each beautifully crafted piece is a blend of solid, chunky […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Classic and Timeless Crystal Swarovski WatchesClassic and Timeless Crystal Swarovski WatchesThe Swarovski watch designs are stylish, yet still classic and timeless, and they are known for their enduring quality and up-to-the-minute styling. Check out some of the styles which caught my eye. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • The Brooch Is Back: 5 Ways To Wear A BroochThe Brooch Is Back: 5 Ways To Wear A BroochWhether you are a fan of vintage styles, statement pieces or classic and subtle accessories, brooches can work well for a whole range of outfits and occasions. Here are a few of our favourite ways to update your jewellery box and wear a brooch. Posted in Shoes & Accessories, Fall Fashion
  • Classic Engagement Ring Styles To Choose FromClassic Engagement Ring Styles To Choose FromSuccessful marriages are built on three cornerstones – commitment, love and trust. However, they start with a fourth cornerstone – a beautiful engagement ring that symbolizes the other three pillars. Given the huge array of styles – as well as so many different quality and colour choices […] Posted in Shopping
  • 5 Engagement Ring Styles She Will Love5 Engagement Ring Styles She Will LoveIf you know a man planning to propose marriage to the woman of his dreams and looking for that perfect engagement ring, you should definitely suggest that he read this article. It's the ultimate guide to women's favourite engagement ring styles so as to aid a man in his ring buying quest. Posted in Shopping
  • Jewellery as a Christmas Gift: The Perfect Gift For HerJewellery as a Christmas Gift: The Perfect Gift For HerTo help you find great gift ideas for your mother, sister, girlfriend, wife, or just that special woman in your life, we have hand-picked a few jewellery pieces that will work as a Christmas gift. Just remember to get your Christmas jewellery with beautiful gift wrap! Posted in Shoes & Accessories
