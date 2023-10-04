While strong shoulders can help you with tasks around the house or traveling with heavy luggage, a strong-shoulder trend with its 1980s roots will help you stay en vogue this fall. Thank God I'm a woman and I can play with my nature. There is no longer a need to utilize boring shoulder exercises as designers give us the ultimate solution – shoulder pads.

Structured Blazers and Jackets: Start by investing in structured blazers and jackets with pronounced shoulder pads. Look for styles that have a defined waist to create an hourglass silhouette. Solid colors like black, white, and bold shades work well for a power-dressing look.

Tops and Blouses: Opt for blouses and tops with puffed or structured shoulders. These can be more subtle than shoulder-padded jackets but still add a touch of the trend to your outfit. Choose fabrics like silk or satin for a touch of elegance.

Statement Dresses: Strong shoulder dresses, especially in bodycon or wrap styles, are a striking choice. They emphasize the shoulders and create a powerful, feminine silhouette. Belted dresses can also accentuate your waist.

Strong shoulders is a totally wearable trend, creating a very Dynasty-style looks. For most fashionistas strong shoulders would make a good choice for formal occasions. It is perfect for formal jackets, dresses, blouses and it can be paired with fur, gloves or belts. This classical look is promoted by many designers, including saint laurent, Brandon Maxwell, prada, and balenciaga.

How to wear the strong shoulder fashion trend?

Embracing the strong shoulder fashion trend, which draws inspiration from 1980s power dressing, can be a bold and empowering style choice. Here are some tips on how to incorporate this trend into your wardrobe:

Balanced Proportions: To balance the exaggerated shoulder silhouette, choose bottoms that are more fitted and streamlined. Tailored trousers, pencil skirts, or fitted jeans work well to create a polished and proportional look.

Cinch the Waist: Adding a belt to cinch your waist can further accentuate the strong shoulder look. Wide belts with bold buckles were a staple of '80s power dressing and can be a stylish addition to your outfit.

High-Waisted Bottoms: Pair your strong shoulder tops and blazers with high-waisted pants, skirts, or shorts. High-waisted bottoms create balance by drawing attention to your waistline, enhancing the hourglass effect.

Experiment with Textures: Mix textures to add depth to your outfit. For example, pair a structured blazer with a satin blouse or a leather skirt for a modern and dynamic look.

Accessorize Minimally: With the strong shoulder trend, your outfit is already making a statement. Keep accessories minimal to avoid overwhelming the look. A simple pair of stud earrings and a classic watch can suffice.

Footwear: Heeled pumps or ankle boots can help elongate your legs and balance the broad shoulders. Choose footwear that complements the overall style and color palette of your outfit.

Hair and Makeup: Consider hairstyles that keep the focus on your shoulders. An updo or sleek ponytail can work well. For makeup, a bold lip or well-defined eyes can enhance the power-dressing effect.

Mix Vintage with Modern: While the 1980s inspired this trend, you don't have to go full-on retro. Mix vintage pieces with modern items for a fresh and updated take on power dressing.

Tailoring is Essential: Proper tailoring is crucial when wearing the strong shoulder trend. Make sure your blazers and dresses fit well and enhance your figure without looking too boxy.

Remember that the strong shoulder trend is all about self-assuredness and making a bold impression. It's a trend that empowers, so embrace it with confidence and style.