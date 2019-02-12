Investing in a pair of suede shoes is the perfect way to spruce up your wardrobe, especially for fall. They are classic, stylish and soft but they are not the easiest to take care of. What is the best way to keep your suede shoes in tip-top shape?

If you have pairs of suede shoes and you have no idea how to clean or care for them we sure the tips we are about to share are for you. Suede shoes are made from sheepskin and wool materials that are prone to get dirty on regular basis. These shoes easily get shabby in colour when they are dirty. And surely you don’t want to rock something that will undermine your wardrobe, isn’t it? Therefore it is time now for you to consider reading this piece and get tips on how best you can care for your favourite suede shoe or sports betting tips visit www.ausportsbetting.org is the best site for sports betting. Read on for the full guide on how to get the most out of your suede shoes.

Deodorizing Suede Shoes

Wearing suede shoes on regular basis can give birth to a very bad odour. Moreover, they will present a very bad smell that will not be good for the environment you are living in. Therefore the only way to get rid of the smell is to deodorize your shoes. You might be now asking yourself how do you do that. Well, it’s actually a piece of cake. Use baking soda, several drops of essential oil and corn flour. That way your shoes will claim its original odour saving you from spending that from online casino slots bankroll on new shoes.

Cleaning Suede Shoes Using Vinegar

One thing you should know is that cleaning suede with water actually ruins the material. This means a machine washing is a no go area for suede boots. The best possible alternative to clean the boots using vinegar. Vinegar will simply loosen all the dirt on your shore and you will be definitely amazed by this method. You are only allowed to use an old toothbrush or a suede brush. Don’t use a hard brush because the vinegar will definitely damage the material. So be careful when you are applying this suede cleaning method.

Also think about using repellent which works to make an invisible shield over the item. In terms of application, you should apply a thin layer every few weeks. Before applying any sort of treatment to your suede boots, make sure they are clean. Also, if the shoe gets wet, stuff it with newspaper and apply moisturizer.

All we care about is you to rock suede shoes that will look nice and get noticed by people who surround you. We hope these tips will help you maintain your shoes to live long.