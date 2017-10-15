Home  /  Shoes  /  Classic Penny Loafers Get Reinvented for Fall
Classic Penny Loafers Get Reinvented for Fall

woman in penny loafers

Heeled loafer is a trans-seasonal go-to footwear of choice. Updated with stiletto or stacked heels, shiny studs and more, these classic shoes look fresh for fall. Check out the best styles that exude sophisticated glamour: elegant heeled loafers from , , Marc by , and . Each of them offers a look that is both stylish and work appropriate.

Heeled Loafers Nine West
Nine West Heeled Loafer

Nine West Abalene Heeled Loafers

Molded after a traditional penny loafer, this elegant pump from Nine West exudes sophisticated glamour. Its leather upper features classic detailing at the vamp for a look that is both stylish and work appropriate. It is very comfortable – great height for pants and skirts, and the heel is not too skinny for walking.

Heeled Loafer True Religion
True Religion Heeled Loafer

True Religion Hathaway Heeled Loafers

One part business, one part fun-loving, this platform pump from True Religion is a must-have accessory for fall! Complete with detailed stitching and business-like trim along the vamp it boasts a gorgeous leather upper and a durable high heel with a platform.

Heeled Loafer Marc by Marc Jacobs
Marc by Marc Jacobs Heeled Loafer

Marc by Marc Jacobs Heeled Loafers

Take the heeled loafer’s look up a notch with the Marc by Marc Jacobs footwear. This glamorous pump features a gleaming chain at the throat, some pinking around the tongue and a killer stacked heel. The soft suede upper poshes things up a bit while the blocky finish at the heel gives this look a retro vibe to die for.

Heeled Loafer Schutz
Schutz Heeled Loafer

Schutz Anastasia Heeled Loafers

Refresh your work attire with these heeled loafers that make an elegant choice for chic season after season. The all-leather Schutz platform pump with loafer styling is perfect for posh and casual pairings whether you’re wearing a dress or business slacks. Ironically brilliant and universal pump.

Gardenia Patent Leather Heeled Loafers - Vernis black preto

Truffle Platform Tassel Loafers - Red hi shine


