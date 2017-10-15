Heeled loafer is a trans-seasonal go-to footwear of choice. Updated with stiletto or stacked heels, shiny studs and more, these classic shoes look fresh for fall. Check out the best styles that exude sophisticated glamour: elegant heeled loafers from Nine West, Schutz, Marc by Marc Jacobs, and True Religion. Each of them offers a look that is both stylish and work appropriate.

Nine West Abalene Heeled Loafers

Molded after a traditional penny loafer, this elegant pump from Nine West exudes sophisticated glamour. Its leather upper features classic detailing at the vamp for a look that is both stylish and work appropriate. It is very comfortable – great height for pants and skirts, and the heel is not too skinny for walking.

True Religion Hathaway Heeled Loafers

One part business, one part fun-loving, this platform pump from True Religion is a must-have accessory for fall! Complete with detailed stitching and business-like trim along the vamp it boasts a gorgeous leather upper and a durable high heel with a platform.

Marc by Marc Jacobs Heeled Loafers

Take the heeled loafer’s look up a notch with the Marc by Marc Jacobs footwear. This glamorous pump features a gleaming chain at the throat, some pinking around the tongue and a killer stacked heel. The soft suede upper poshes things up a bit while the blocky finish at the heel gives this look a retro vibe to die for.

Schutz Anastasia Heeled Loafers

Refresh your work attire with these heeled loafers that make an elegant choice for chic season after season. The all-leather Schutz platform pump with loafer styling is perfect for posh and casual pairings whether you’re wearing a dress or business slacks. Ironically brilliant and universal pump.