Ruffles here, ruffles there, ruffles everywhere! Presented in all shapes and styles they undisputedly dominated Spring / Summer runways. Designers used their imagination to the extreme by creating impressive ruffle numbers such as for instance a boho chic gauzy gown or all-denim ruffle minidress. Anyway, today we will concentrate on ruffled blouses that add a touch of romance and whimsy to your boho-inspired outfits.

During my shopping hunt I’ve taken a picture of ruffled blouses in H&M to prove they’re on one side very fashionable and on the other one it’s a piece of cake to find a suitable one for yourself. In the picture you can see a bold coloured ruffle blouse (orange to be exact), pastel one (cream) and flower-print one. Each and every of these ruffled blouses is flawlessly fashionable today and it makes a promise to add a girly chic to your outfit. Remember that ruffles are naughty and can flare outwards distorting the proportions.

How to wear a ruffle blouse

A ruffle blouse is a type of blouse that features ruffles or frills as a decorative element. Ruffles are gathered or pleated strips of fabric that are sewn onto the blouse, creating a textured and feminine look. Ruffle blouses have been a popular trend in recent years and are often associated with boho chic fashion.

The ruffle blouse trend fits well within the boho chic aesthetic because it embraces a relaxed and romantic vibe. Here’s how the ruffle blouse trend relates to boho chic style:

Feminine and Flowy: Ruffle blouses often have loose and flowy silhouettes, which align with the free-spirited nature of boho chic. They are typically made from lightweight and breathable fabrics like chiffon, cotton, or silk, allowing for comfortable movement.

Bohemian-Inspired Details: Ruffle blouses often incorporate bohemian-inspired details such as lace trim, embroidery, or crochet accents. These embellishments enhance the romantic and vintage feel of the blouse, making it a perfect choice for boho chic outfits.

Layering Possibilities: Layering is a key aspect of boho chic style, and ruffle blouses lend themselves well to this technique. You can layer a ruffle blouse under a cropped jacket, a vest, or a kimono to create depth and dimension in your outfit.

Mix of Patterns and Textures: Ruffle blouses can be found in various prints and patterns, including floral, paisley, or bohemian-inspired motifs. Mixing different patterns and textures is a characteristic feature of boho chic fashion, allowing for creative and eclectic combinations.

Versatile Styling Options: Ruffle blouses can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. They can be paired with denim shorts, flowy skirts, or wide-legged pants for a boho-inspired look. Adding accessories like layered necklaces, floppy hats, or ankle boots further enhances the bohemian vibe.

The ruffle blouse trend complements the boho chic style by embodying its femininity, flowiness, and attention to detail. By incorporating ruffle blouses into your wardrobe, you can add a touch of romance and whimsy to your boho-inspired outfits.