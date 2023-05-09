Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
9 May

Ruffle Blouses That Add A Touch Of Romance

by Gabi
Shopping
women in ruffled blouses

Ruffles here, ruffles there, ruffles everywhere! Presented in all shapes and styles they undisputedly dominated Spring / Summer runways. Designers used their imagination to the extreme by creating impressive ruffle numbers such as for instance a gauzy gown or all- ruffle minidress. Anyway, today we will concentrate on ruffled blouses that add a touch of romance and whimsy to your boho-inspired outfits.

Tiered Ruffle Blouses in H&M

During my shopping hunt I’ve taken a picture of ruffled blouses in to prove they’re on one side very fashionable and on the other one it’s a piece of cake to find a suitable one for yourself. In the picture you can see a bold coloured ruffle blouse (orange to be exact), pastel one (cream) and flower-print one. Each and every of these ruffled blouses is flawlessly fashionable today and it makes a promise to add a girly chic to your outfit. Remember that ruffles are naughty and can flare outwards distorting the proportions.

How to wear a ruffle blouse

A ruffle blouse is a type of blouse that features ruffles or frills as a decorative element. Ruffles are gathered or pleated strips of fabric that are sewn onto the blouse, creating a textured and feminine look. Ruffle blouses have been a popular trend in recent years and are often associated with fashion.

The ruffle blouse trend fits well within the aesthetic because it embraces a relaxed and romantic vibe. Here’s how the ruffle blouse trend relates to boho chic style:

Feminine and Flowy: Ruffle blouses often have loose and flowy silhouettes, which align with the free-spirited nature of boho chic. They are typically made from lightweight and breathable fabrics like chiffon, cotton, or silk, allowing for comfortable movement.

Bohemian-Inspired Details: Ruffle blouses often incorporate bohemian-inspired details such as lace trim, embroidery, or crochet accents. These embellishments enhance the romantic and vintage feel of the blouse, making it a perfect choice for outfits.

Layering Possibilities: Layering is a key aspect of style, and ruffle blouses lend themselves well to this technique. You can layer a ruffle blouse under a cropped jacket, a vest, or a kimono to create depth and dimension in your outfit.

Mix of Patterns and Textures: Ruffle blouses can be found in various prints and patterns, including floral, paisley, or bohemian-inspired motifs. Mixing different patterns and textures is a characteristic feature of fashion, allowing for creative and eclectic combinations.

Versatile Styling Options: Ruffle blouses can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. They can be paired with shorts, flowy skirts, or wide-legged pants for a boho-inspired look. Adding accessories like layered necklaces, floppy hats, or ankle boots further enhances the bohemian vibe.

The ruffle blouse trend complements the style by embodying its femininity, flowiness, and attention to detail. By incorporating ruffle blouses into your wardrobe, you can add a touch of romance and whimsy to your boho-inspired outfits.

Related Posts

  • Top Spring / Summer 2023 Fashion Must-HavesTop Spring / Summer 2023 Fashion Must-HavesIf you've been following the fashion streams lately, you will have undoubtedly seen several new trends gaining momentum, like denim maxi skirts, cinched blazers, Mary Jane shoes, and a few more. Scroll down to explore the list of absolute clothing must-have pieces that will be in heavy […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Cut Out Dress Is a Trend AlertCut Out Dress Is a Trend AlertOne of the latest fashion trends that have been taking the catwalk and the red carpet is peek-a-boo. This trend is bringing a lot of playfulness to the summer streets. So how about getting your sexy back in a cut out dress yourself? Posted in Summer Fashion
  • Trench Coats That Save The DayTrench Coats That Save The DayIf there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring and fall, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy. Do you need any more reasons to invest in this […] Posted in Spring Fashion
  • Must-Have Items for a Bohemian Chic WardrobeMust-Have Items for a Bohemian Chic WardrobeBoho style is at once chic and laid-back. It is a mix of bohemian and hippie influences which affect summery closets in a healthy mix of high and low, folksy and flowy, new and vintage, conceptual and romantic. This season's free-spirited attitude has an ultra-luxe appeal - meet your new […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Wide Leg Pants Make a ComebackWide Leg Pants Make a ComebackImpeccably chic 70s-style, high-waisted wide leg pants are making a huge comeback! Love it or hate it, they hit the highs of your figure with a flattering waist and wide legs and promise to bring a sleek, sophisticated new-season look. With the right styling, wide leg pants can be a […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Floppy Hat Is a Chic Shield From the SunFloppy Hat Is a Chic Shield From the SunFloppy hats are a stylish accessory that adds a touch of bohemian flair to outfits. They are versatile and can be paired with sundresses, maxi skirts, jeans, or swimsuits, depending on the occasion. Whether you're looking to protect yourself from the sun or elevate your outfit, a floppy […] Posted in Summer Fashion
Previous post
The History of Luxury Watch Brands
Next post
Floppy Hat Is a Chic Shield From the Sun
You might also like
lingerie elegant woman
Top Spring / Summer 2023 Fashion Must-Haves
2023-05-14
woman wearing a cut out dress
Cut Out Dress Is a Trend Alert
2023-05-13
woman in a trench coat
Trench Coats That Save The Day
2023-05-12