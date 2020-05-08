2020 makeup trends are going to keep you hot this summer, not the sun. We have already spotted celebs rocking spring/summer makeup look in fashion shows and soon we’ll see a big splash of young eyelids decorated with bright and artsy lines everywhere.

Bright, eye-catching colors are having a moment, while techniques are taking a spin for the unexpected. Models swagger down the catwalk wearing eye makeover looks everybody can adorn in daily routine. No need to be pro makeup artist – ahh sounds relieved – perfect imperfections.

Let’s have a quick look on runway trending eye-makeup looks which are taking over spring 2020.

Colorful Eyeliner

R.I.P traditional black & brown eyeliner, same boring look right from high school – not interested. 2020 is going to show you the power of a bright, bold, colorful eyeliner trend. Helmut Lang, Sephora, Marc Jacobs, Dior’s pastels and neon runway eyeliners are in market to give you big feeling of little adventure.

Eye Embellishments

Another popular look, eye embellishments, yes girls! The motto of 2020 is fun and creativity so, play with makeup via stick-on stars, stones and shiny gems, and remember – more is more. Anna Sui, YSL, NARS embellishment collections are just as fun and statement making.

Glitter Eyeshadows

Summers are always sparkle welcoming, so the glitter pops are heading back in 2020. Glitter bold chunks over your shimmery eyeshadow, or paint it along your eyeliner, it’s so easy yet always magical. Try Fendi, Dior, Anastasia bold colors glitter eyeshadow pallets to get a bit of sparkle.

Inner-Corner Eyeliner

Another fun way to get into the trend, Inner corner eyeline, may not be all that surprising, but still it’s not any less spell binding. To take the trend even further, try using a playful eyeliner by Versace, Clinique, Bobbi Brown or Maybelline.

White Eyeliner

Sharp and crisp white eyeliner looks Ahhhmazing with long, fluttery lashes. Try this low-risk yet cool trend for yourself, displayed in Pamella Roland fashion show 2020. Try using, MAC, NYX white eyeliners. It’s fun to wear the fresh vibe of white liner to brighten up your day.

The 2020 eye makeup trends are quick and so easy to add a subtle touch of multi-colors to your eyes without going overboard. Which makeup style are you gonna try this spring? (Girls master these techniques now before your friends master these.)