Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
10 May

Spring Summer 2020 Hair Trends

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
woman in a fall dress

A new season means a myriad of new trends for clothes, makeup, and hair. This year designers, fashion influencers, and celebrities are paying a bit more attention to their hair while still keeping things minimal. Here are the top 5 spring and summer 2020 hair trends that you need to check out if you want a fresh new look.

#1 Sleek Lob

Embed from Getty Images

This year, we are saying goodbye to the shaggy pixie cuts and messy waist-length waves. 2020 is all about sleek long bobs that are a true representation of sophistication and modern glam. Take hints from Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian and step up your hairstyling game with a polished, sleek LOB for this spring and summer.

READ MORE: Types of bob: asymmetric, inverted, classic and long

#2 Chin-Length Bob

Embed from Getty Images

If you think a chin-length bob is only suited for kids then think again as Kaia Gerber has left all of us in awe with her tousled chin-length bob, looking as beautiful as ever. Her fresh brunette bob gives off a minimalistic and modern vibe that we are intending to see everywhere this season. The best part is that it is the most hassle-free hairstyle that you can ever get!

#3 70s Bangs

Embed from Getty Images

We are bringing the bangs back in 2020 and this time they are inspired by the choppy, feathery fringe that was big in the 70s. At the fashion shows, the famous designer opted for a softer look than the blunt, modern bangs that we see more of today. Paired with a subtle long bob, this feathery fringe makes you look hip with a contemporary twist.

READ MORE: What is the Ideal Hairstyle to Suit Your Lifestyle?

#4 High Ponytail

Embed from Getty Images

If you are one of those people who don’t fancy short hair but still don’t want your locks all over your face this summer, then the old school high ponytail will save your day. A lot of celebrities are transitioning to sleek high ponytails instead of intricate updos for a fresh change. The American fashion designer opted for a neat ponytail for her models displaying his 2020 collection on the ramp.

#5 Hair Accessories

Embed from Getty Images

Hair accessories took over the social media by a storm in 2019 and successfully made its way into 2020. Pearl clips became a part of every girl’s vanity but the designer Andrew Gn took it to a whole new level by incorporating chunky pearls into brands and the band of the ponytail. We are definitely going to steal this look for the summer!

READ MORE: Elegant Hair Accessories Have Landed

So, what hairstyle suits your preference the best? Are you going to chop it down or tie it up this season?

Related Posts

  • Spring Summer 2020 Makeup TrendsSpring Summer 2020 Makeup TrendsBright, eye-catching colors are having a moment, while techniques are taking a spin for the unexpected. Models swagger down the catwalk wearing eye makeover looks everybody can adorn in daily routine. No need to be pro makeup artist – ahh sounds relieved – perfect imperfections. Let’s […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Spring 2020 Fashion Must-HavesSpring 2020 Fashion Must-HavesFashion designers did not stop working, and they already had their spring-summer fashion lines ready to wear. So, to be prepared to get back in the fashion game, here are this season's fashion must-haves. Posted in Fashion
  • Spring Summer 2020 Bag Trends From Fashion ShowsSpring Summer 2020 Bag Trends From Fashion ShowsAccording to fashion designers, we’re going to see a lot of classic puffy clutches, crochets and, croc-handy bags while some would be innovative like cute little, teeny-weeny micro bags in trend. Here, explore the best five season-appropriate handbags you are going to see everywhere in […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Spring Summer 2020 Shoe Trends From Fashion ShowsSpring Summer 2020 Shoe Trends From Fashion ShowsFrom glass-clear vinyl sandals to square toe shoes to pair with your floral spring dresses, or the chunky sneakers that promise height and comfort, there’s a variety of options ranging from fashionable to functional that'll swing your mood just by looking at them. Here are a few […] Posted in Shoes
  • 10 Outfit-Making Sneakers for Spring10 Outfit-Making Sneakers for SpringThere's no denying that sneakers are huge these days - the global market proves that athleisure trend is still going strong. Fashionistas know that tracksuit pants, knit t-shirts and sneakers are a great addition to every stylish outfit. Check out our editor’s picks. Posted in Spring Fashion, Shoes
  • The Often Skipped Beauty Tips For Black WomenThe Often Skipped Beauty Tips For Black WomenBlack women often battle for beauty tips that deal with their issues, that help them find makeup with the right pigmentation for their skin tone, and tips that actually work. We have curated some top tips for you to try at home and enjoy some new techniques. Posted in Beauty & Hair
Previous post
Spring Summer 2020 Makeup Trends
Next post
Cel’s Hair Stimulation Serum – How Quickly Does it Promote growth?
You might also like
spring makeup trends
Spring Summer 2020 Makeup Trends
2020-05-08
handbag trends
Spring Summer 2020 Bag Trends From Fashion Shows
2020-04-17
woman wearing gold gladiator sandals
Spring Summer 2020 Shoe Trends From Fashion Shows
2020-04-03
Follow Me On Instagram
Nie każdy wie, że jestem fanką książek psychologicznych w wydaniu popularnonaukowym 😊 oto kilka pozycji, które zamierzam przeczytać w trakcie przymusowej akcji #zostańwdomu #stayhome #stayathome #covid #covid2020 #bookstagram #bookreading #bookshelf #booklover #bookworm #kraków #krakow #polishgirl #polishwoman #instagramczyta #koronawirus #czytambolubie #kwarantanna #katarzynamiller #książki #psychoterapia #psychologia #rozwój #reading #bookpassion #zostajewdomu @zwierciadlo_miesiecznik @dadada_pl @zlotemysli.pl
Fascynujące życie w cieniu koronawirusa 😂 #polishgirl #polishwoman #koronawirus #zostańwdomu #zostanwdomu #potd📷 #potd #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsoftheday #catsofig #catstagram #catofday
Whitepress umieścił mnie na liście 100 kobiet w branży SEO 😊 #work #seo #sem #ppc #googleads #googleadwords #googlemaps #pozycjonowanie #kampania #searchengineoptimization #searchenginemarketing #searchengines #entrepreneurship #business #businesswoman #workworkwork #seotips #seoservices #semkrk #whitepress #contentmarketing #seoaudit #seoaudits #linkbuilding #potd📷 #potd #polishwoman #polishgirl #dzienkobiet
Sówka chłodzi się w strumyku #brzozów #rbr #animallover #animallovers #animals #owl #owls #sowa #sówka #zwierzęta #zwierzeta #fauna #podkarpacie #podkarpackie #podkarpaciejestpiękne #potd📷 #potd #potd❤
Kitku wieczorową porą #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catscatscats #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #cats_of_world #catsoftheday #catlover #catseverywhere #catsruleeverythingaroundme #catsofig #catlady #catofday #catstagram #catlounge #catig #catoftheday #potd📷 #potd #poland #animallover #animallovers #animals
Mediolan w styczniu 😍 #mediolan #mediolan #milanfashion #milano #milanfashionweek #milanfashionweek2020 #milano🇮🇹 #travelbook #traveller #travels #travelgram #travelphotography #travelgirl #travelling #travel #traveltheworld #italianstyle #italy #italy🇮🇹 #italian_city #milan #milanostreetstyle #milanotoday
Love Moschino ❤ #moschino #lovemoschino #moschinobag #moschinobags #moschinolove #fashionlovers #fashionista #fashionblog #fashionweek #fashionworld #fashionblogger #fashionistas #fashionable #milano #milan #milanfashionweek #milanfashion #milanfashionweek2020 #valentinesday #valentines #valentinesday2020 #handbags #handbag #bags #bag #baglover #bagaddict #handbagaddict
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)