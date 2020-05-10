A new season means a myriad of new trends for clothes, makeup, and hair. This year designers, fashion influencers, and celebrities are paying a bit more attention to their hair while still keeping things minimal. Here are the top 5 spring and summer 2020 hair trends that you need to check out if you want a fresh new look.

#1 Sleek Lob

Embed from Getty Images

This year, we are saying goodbye to the shaggy pixie cuts and messy waist-length waves. 2020 is all about sleek long bobs that are a true representation of sophistication and modern glam. Take hints from Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian and step up your hairstyling game with a polished, sleek LOB for this spring and summer.

READ MORE: Types of bob: asymmetric, inverted, classic and long

#2 Chin-Length Bob

Embed from Getty Images

If you think a chin-length bob is only suited for kids then think again as Kaia Gerber has left all of us in awe with her tousled chin-length bob, looking as beautiful as ever. Her fresh brunette bob gives off a minimalistic and modern vibe that we are intending to see everywhere this season. The best part is that it is the most hassle-free hairstyle that you can ever get!

#3 70s Bangs

Embed from Getty Images

We are bringing the bangs back in 2020 and this time they are inspired by the choppy, feathery fringe that was big in the 70s. At the Celine fashion shows, the famous designer opted for a softer look than the blunt, modern bangs that we see more of today. Paired with a subtle long bob, this feathery fringe makes you look hip with a contemporary twist.

READ MORE: What is the Ideal Hairstyle to Suit Your Lifestyle?

#4 High Ponytail

Embed from Getty Images

If you are one of those people who don’t fancy short hair but still don’t want your locks all over your face this summer, then the old school high ponytail will save your day. A lot of celebrities are transitioning to sleek high ponytails instead of intricate updos for a fresh change. The American fashion designer Dennis Basso opted for a neat ponytail for her models displaying his 2020 collection on the ramp.

#5 Hair Accessories

Embed from Getty Images

Hair accessories took over the social media by a storm in 2019 and successfully made its way into 2020. Pearl clips became a part of every girl’s vanity but the designer Andrew Gn took it to a whole new level by incorporating chunky pearls into brands and the band of the ponytail. We are definitely going to steal this look for the summer!

READ MORE: Elegant Hair Accessories Have Landed

So, what hairstyle suits your preference the best? Are you going to chop it down or tie it up this season?