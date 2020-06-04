Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
4 Jun

Summer Shoe Styles To Look For In 2020

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
woman in spring sandals

If there is one fashion item ladies cannot resist, it’s shoes. Shoes are a major investment in one’s closet and careful consideration should be put before purchasing any shoe. However, this is often easier said than done. It’s reported that the average woman buys around five pairs of shoes per year; a couple for the winter, a couple for summer and perhaps one just because it looked great through the store window!

Shoes trends are quite different from the previous years. This year has seen designers release exquisite and creative designs geared towards more practical footwear. Shoe trends 2020 have greatly been influenced by the retro ‘70s style when it comes to sole and frame. Consumers are noticing the changes and experiments that brands are making to wow their tastes. Below are five shoe trends that are likely to dominate every woman’s wardrobe this year.

BRIGHT AND STRAPPY HEELS

red sandals

Spring is just around the corner and after comes summer. This is where sandals come in! Sandals are the best type of footwear for warm weather and a great break from those boring winter boots. They are glamorous, versatile and can easily be paired with different outfits not forgetting the sex appeal they bring. Aquazzura sandals are a must-have staple for every woman spring-summer collection if you want to stand out from the crowd. The Aquazzura shoes come in a variety of bright colours from green, yellow, red, blue and purple. These colors create the perfect contract and look impeccable paired with dresses, jeans and jumpsuits.

PLATFORM SHOES

red strappy sandals

The history of platform shoes dates back to the times of our forefathers where they were worn by ancient Romans as a sign of nobility and statue. Fast forward to the 21st century, platform shoes are a great way to set off any outfit with style. These shoes come in a variety of designs to fit everyone’s style from flat, heeled or a happy medium between low and high. Many people view them as the ‘ugly shoes’ but their functionality is something out of this world. Thick-soled platforms are popular with millennials who pair them with dresses to add a modern touch to your style.

WOVEN SHOES

espadrilles

Eco-friendliness is every brand’s mantle in today’s fashion world. Taking care of the environment is something that humanity is striving to embrace at all costs. Designers in the footwear industry are looking for alternative materials that can easily replace the non-biodegradable ones that were previously used. Wool has been a great option giving birth to classy and trendy designs such as espadrilles. Shoes with some weaving or with a woven sole look unique and are a great fit for casual outfits.

BUILT-IN JEWELLERY SHOES

red heels

Nowadays, jewellery is not only reserved for the neck and wrists. Spring and summer trends of 2020 have featured designers using various decorations on sandals, boots and flats to add some pop and glamour. Most popular accessories include straps, laces, ties, ribbons and buckles. Young designers consider a barrage of decorations to be chic and stylish. Sandals from the summer are embedded with rhinestones, sequins and stones to match those elegant cocktail dresses.

SPORTY SNEAKERS

spring 2017 sneakers

Sneakers are a favourite of many irrespective of age. They are the ultimate choice for every woman looking for comfort and functionality. The sporty sneakers can be worn as an everyday shoe or for special events. Gone are the days when sneakers were worn only for the gym; business attire such as suits and skirts are now being worn with sneakers. The chunky sneakers are without a doubt stomping the footwear industry.

Related Posts

  • Spring Summer 2020 Shoe Trends From Fashion ShowsSpring Summer 2020 Shoe Trends From Fashion ShowsFrom glass-clear vinyl sandals to square toe shoes to pair with your floral spring dresses, or the chunky sneakers that promise height and comfort, there’s a variety of options ranging from fashionable to functional that'll swing your mood just by looking at them. Here are a few […] Posted in Shoes
  • Spring Summer 2020 Bag Trends From Fashion ShowsSpring Summer 2020 Bag Trends From Fashion ShowsAccording to fashion designers, we’re going to see a lot of classic puffy clutches, crochets and, croc-handy bags while some would be innovative like cute little, teeny-weeny micro bags in trend. Here, explore the best five season-appropriate handbags you are going to see everywhere in […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • 10 Outfit-Making Sneakers for Spring10 Outfit-Making Sneakers for SpringThere's no denying that sneakers are huge these days - the global market proves that athleisure trend is still going strong. Fashionistas know that tracksuit pants, knit t-shirts and sneakers are a great addition to every stylish outfit. Check out our editor’s picks. Posted in Spring Fashion, Shoes
  • Spring 2020 Fashion Must-HavesSpring 2020 Fashion Must-HavesFashion designers did not stop working, and they already had their spring-summer fashion lines ready to wear. So, to be prepared to get back in the fashion game, here are this season's fashion must-haves. Posted in Fashion
  • Spring Summer 2020 Hair TrendsSpring Summer 2020 Hair TrendsA new season means a myriad of new trends for clothes, makeup, and hair. This year designers, fashion influencers, and celebrities are paying a bit more attention to their hair while still keeping things minimal. Here are the top 5 spring and summer 2020 hair trends that you need to […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Spring Summer 2020 Makeup TrendsSpring Summer 2020 Makeup TrendsBright, eye-catching colors are having a moment, while techniques are taking a spin for the unexpected. Models swagger down the catwalk wearing eye makeover looks everybody can adorn in daily routine. No need to be pro makeup artist – ahh sounds relieved – perfect imperfections. Let’s […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
Previous post
12 Ways to Feel More Confident at the Gym
You might also like
woman in a fall dress
Spring Summer 2020 Hair Trends
2020-05-10
spring makeup trends
Spring Summer 2020 Makeup Trends
2020-05-08
handbag trends
Spring Summer 2020 Bag Trends From Fashion Shows
2020-04-17
Follow Me On Instagram
Futrzana niedziela 🐱🐱🐱 #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catscatscats #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #cats_of_world #catsoftheday #catseverywhere #catlover #catstagram #instacat #instacats #instacatgram #potd📷 #potd❤ #potd #potd📸 #stayhome #stayathome #staysafe
Nie każdy wie, że jestem fanką książek psychologicznych w wydaniu popularnonaukowym 😊 oto kilka pozycji, które zamierzam przeczytać w trakcie przymusowej akcji #zostańwdomu #stayhome #stayathome #covid #covid2020 #bookstagram #bookreading #bookshelf #booklover #bookworm #kraków #krakow #polishgirl #polishwoman #instagramczyta #koronawirus #czytambolubie #kwarantanna #katarzynamiller #książki #psychoterapia #psychologia #rozwój #reading #bookpassion #zostajewdomu @zwierciadlo_miesiecznik @dadada_pl @zlotemysli.pl
Fascynujące życie w cieniu koronawirusa 😂 #polishgirl #polishwoman #koronawirus #zostańwdomu #zostanwdomu #potd📷 #potd #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsoftheday #catsofig #catstagram #catofday
Whitepress umieścił mnie na liście 100 kobiet w branży SEO 😊 #work #seo #sem #ppc #googleads #googleadwords #googlemaps #pozycjonowanie #kampania #searchengineoptimization #searchenginemarketing #searchengines #entrepreneurship #business #businesswoman #workworkwork #seotips #seoservices #semkrk #whitepress #contentmarketing #seoaudit #seoaudits #linkbuilding #potd📷 #potd #polishwoman #polishgirl #dzienkobiet
Sówka chłodzi się w strumyku #brzozów #rbr #animallover #animallovers #animals #owl #owls #sowa #sówka #zwierzęta #zwierzeta #fauna #podkarpacie #podkarpackie #podkarpaciejestpiękne #potd📷 #potd #potd❤
Kitku wieczorową porą #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catscatscats #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #cats_of_world #catsoftheday #catlover #catseverywhere #catsruleeverythingaroundme #catsofig #catlady #catofday #catstagram #catlounge #catig #catoftheday #potd📷 #potd #poland #animallover #animallovers #animals
Mediolan w styczniu 😍 #mediolan #mediolan #milanfashion #milano #milanfashionweek #milanfashionweek2020 #milano🇮🇹 #travelbook #traveller #travels #travelgram #travelphotography #travelgirl #travelling #travel #traveltheworld #italianstyle #italy #italy🇮🇹 #italian_city #milan #milanostreetstyle #milanotoday
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)