If there is one fashion item ladies cannot resist, it’s shoes. Shoes are a major investment in one’s closet and careful consideration should be put before purchasing any shoe. However, this is often easier said than done. It’s reported that the average woman buys around five pairs of shoes per year; a couple for the winter, a couple for summer and perhaps one just because it looked great through the store window!

Shoes trends spring summer 2020 are quite different from the previous years. This year has seen designers release exquisite and creative designs geared towards more practical footwear. Shoe trends 2020 have greatly been influenced by the retro ‘70s style when it comes to sole and frame. Consumers are noticing the changes and experiments that brands are making to wow their tastes. Below are five shoe trends that are likely to dominate every woman’s wardrobe this year.

BRIGHT AND STRAPPY HEELS

Spring is just around the corner and after comes summer. This is where sandals come in! Sandals are the best type of footwear for warm weather and a great break from those boring winter boots. They are glamorous, versatile and can easily be paired with different outfits not forgetting the sex appeal they bring. Aquazzura sandals are a must-have staple for every woman spring-summer collection if you want to stand out from the crowd. The Aquazzura shoes come in a variety of bright colours from green, yellow, red, blue and purple. These colors create the perfect contract and look impeccable paired with dresses, jeans and jumpsuits.

PLATFORM SHOES

The history of platform shoes dates back to the times of our forefathers where they were worn by ancient Romans as a sign of nobility and statue. Fast forward to the 21st century, platform shoes are a great way to set off any outfit with style. These shoes come in a variety of designs to fit everyone’s style from flat, heeled or a happy medium between low and high. Many people view them as the ‘ugly shoes’ but their functionality is something out of this world. Thick-soled platforms are popular with millennials who pair them with dresses to add a modern touch to your style.

WOVEN SHOES

Eco-friendliness is every brand’s mantle in today’s fashion world. Taking care of the environment is something that humanity is striving to embrace at all costs. Designers in the footwear industry are looking for alternative materials that can easily replace the non-biodegradable ones that were previously used. Wool has been a great option giving birth to classy and trendy designs such as espadrilles. Shoes with some weaving or with a woven sole look unique and are a great fit for casual outfits.

BUILT-IN JEWELLERY SHOES

Nowadays, jewellery is not only reserved for the neck and wrists. Spring and summer trends of 2020 have featured designers using various decorations on sandals, boots and flats to add some pop and glamour. Most popular accessories include straps, laces, ties, ribbons and buckles. Young designers consider a barrage of decorations to be chic and stylish. Sandals from the summer are embedded with rhinestones, sequins and stones to match those elegant cocktail dresses.

SPORTY SNEAKERS

Sneakers are a favourite of many irrespective of age. They are the ultimate choice for every woman looking for comfort and functionality. The sporty sneakers can be worn as an everyday shoe or for special events. Gone are the days when sneakers were worn only for the gym; business attire such as suits and skirts are now being worn with sneakers. The chunky sneakers are without a doubt stomping the footwear industry.