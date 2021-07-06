Featured Posts

6 Jul

5 Best Spring Summer 2021 Hair Trends

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
blonde hair extensions

It’s time to shake things up for summer, especially when it comes to hair. The time to experiment with your hair color, cut, or style is over because the hair looks for 2021 are all about bringing a good change. Check out these trending hair transformations to choose one for you.

Trend #1: Two-Tone Hair

Two-tone color contrast looks gorgeous and trendy. This hair trend has likely made a resurgence off the back of the likes of Dua Lipa rocking daring two-tone hair, hair dyed in two boldly contrasting colors for an air of nonchalance. This trend represents more of a break from the norm, which at the moment is much needed, pretty polished hair and should be enjoyed with desertion. It’s a trend that can be made as subtle or extreme or as you want and still have an impact.

Trend #2: Flipped Ponytail

The ‘flip’ hairstyle is suddenly the ‘do-it once again, but different from the way this style was worn in the ’60s and ’90s, it has got a lot thicker. To create this trend, simply style your hair straight with a ‘flip’ at the end to create a little bounce. In a recent month, Ariana Grande has adopted a new Cornrow Ponytail hairstyle for the AMA awards 2021. For a more stylish touch to this hairstyle, she combined her Chinese braids with the simple ponytail by making a haired up-do bun on top and left the tail with Wella Strate layers.

Trend #3: Curtain Bangs

Curtain bangs are so cute; they add great dimension to your face and create layers for your hair. You see, everyone is hopping on the bandwagon of getting curtain bangs. Is that something due to ’s latest rocking bangs? Jennifer’s 2021 update is blunter and bolder instead of light-as-air and wispy bangs.

Trend #4: Mullet

Daring like mullet coming down from runways to the high streets are getting translated into a more wearable look for work and the weekend. Celebrities, including Milley Cyrus, are experimenting with mullet haircuts of different lengths. This trend is all about pushing the boundaries away.

Trend #5: Hair Accessories

The spring/summer 2021 hair accessories are punchier than overflowing. Headscarves, white headbands, some black ribbons are the accessories really standing out on runways to the streets. Check how seamlessly the black ribbon headband adorned ’s naturally curly hair updo for the prestigious event of 2021 Golden Globes.

This season wasn’t totally free of drama when talking about hair trends because hairstylists are all set to go bold and make changes. So what are some of your personal favorite hair trends you want to give a try this year?

