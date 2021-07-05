Halloween is just four months away, and with the world being closed for over a year, people are looking forward to getting their scary on and unleashing their inner-thriller. With plenty of inspiration to draw on, from horror movies, to popular culture, and the global pandemic itself, 2021 is set to be a fantastic year for avid Halloween fans. If you want to hit the town this Halloween but haven’t a clue what to go as, you’re in luck, as we give you seven brilliant costume ideas.

Get Your Grudge On

Fresh off the back of the new The Grudge movie, get your creep on and send chills down your friends’ spine with Kayako Saeki fancy dress. All you have to do is paint yourself white, wear a black wig, put on the classic white dress – if you can contort your body, you’re onto a real winner here.

Invisible Man

Stepping out of the 2020 film The Invisible Man, the unseen man is the perfect Halloween costume for 2021. This costume will take more effort than some, but it will be worth it in the end. First, invest in an oversized suit so you can peek out of the buttonholes. Then, using a wire hanger you can create the floating glasses and hat look.

Hazmat Zombie

Whether it’s too soon or not, people will undoubtedly be pulling inspiration straight out of the global pandemic. You can pair your hazmat suit with a gas mask before drenching yourself in thick blood to give that zombie effect. A harrowing sight that will be if everyone turns up with the same idea.

Clown

The classic knife-wielding menace, with inspiration coming from the likes of Pennywise from IT and Twisty from America Horror Story. To bring this idea to life, get your face paints, your baggy trousers, and let your crazy side come to the surface for the night. You can even play a Circus of Horror themed online game before you head off into the night to really get the adrenaline pumping.

Slenderman

This is the perfect costume for all you tall people out there. Slenderman is the epitome of creepy but is extremely easy to dress up as. All you have to do is throw on a black suit, find a mask, and lurk about in the corner.

The Dead Girl

Halloween wouldn’t be the same without the dead girl look. For some reason, there’s something creepy about a blood-drenched girl in a dress clutching onto a dishevelled teddy. All you have to do for this one is buy a dress, splash it with fake blood, and get your face painting game on.

Zombie Nurse

Every year, Halloween sees thousands of zombie nurses hitting the streets, and this year is set to be no different. The concept is the same as the above – just buy a nurse’s outfit instead of a dress.

Now that you know what the hottest Halloween choices are for this year, you should be ready to embrace your spooky side and scare the pants off your friends… Here’s to a creepy October 2021.