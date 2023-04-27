Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
27 Apr

The History of Luxury Watch Brands

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
mens watch

Luxury watches have been a symbol of status and success for centuries, with watchmakers crafting intricate timepieces to show off their skill. From the pocket watches worn by royalty in the 17th century to the modern smartwatches of today, luxury watch brands are renowned for their craftsmanship and attention to detail.

In this article, we’ll explore some of the most iconic luxury watch brands throughout history and discover how they’ve evolved over time.

Rolex: The King of Luxury Watches

Rolex is undoubtedly the most famous luxury watch brand in the world today. Founded in 1905 by Hans Wilsdorf and Alfred Davis, Rolex pioneered an innovative technology called “perpetual movement,” which keeps a precise measure of time without ever needing adjustment or winding. Its watches quickly gained a reputation for accuracy and reliability, becoming a favourite among affluent customers around the world.

Today, The Watch Exchange London told us that Rolex produces some of the world’s most sophisticated watches with features such as water resistance up to 100 meters, GMT dual-timezone display, chronometer certification and more.

Patek Philippe: A Pioneer in Haute Horlogerie

Patek Philippe is another legendary Swiss luxury watchmaker renowned for their artistry and craftsmanship. Founded in 1839 by Polish immigrants Antoni Norbert Patek and Francois Czapek, Patek Philippe has consistently pushed boundaries when it comes to horology (high-end watchmaking).

From its first complicated wristwatch – created in 1868 – to its present-day Grandmaster Chime – featuring 20 complications – Patek Philippe has remained at the forefront of innovative design throughout its long history.

Cartier: The Ultimate Symbol of Prestige

Cartier was founded in Paris in 1847 by Louis-Francois Cartier and quickly established itself as a symbol of prestige among royalty and celebrities alike. Its signature style combined sleek lines with timeless designs to create watches that were both fashionable and functional — from classic dress watches like the Tank Francaise to cutting-edge models like the Ronde Solo de Cartier Flying Tourbillon Chronograph powered by an ultra-thin mechanical movement.

Omega: Precision Timing at Its Finest

Omega has been producing precision chronometers since 1848 when founder Louis Brandt developed revolutionary new production methods that enabled him to create large numbers of high-quality movements simultaneously using interchangeable parts.

This allowed Omega to produce accurate yet affordable clocks and watches — making them one of Switzerland’s leading manufacturers during World War I — before developing into one of today’s leading names in luxury watchmaking thanks largely due to pioneering innovations such as its Co-Axial escapement system which gives its movements greater stability than traditional lever escapements for improved accuracy over time.

These four brands are just some examples out of many that have helped shape what it means to be a luxury watch brand throughout history. While their styles may differ from one another, each stands testament to their commitment towards craftsmanship — creating timepieces that will stand out from any crowd while also keeping perfect time over years if not decades!

