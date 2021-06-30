Being comfortable with your body and mind will undoubtedly make your year ten times better and relaxed. The lingerie trends ahead in bright and invigorating colors, seductive details, and soft and luxurious fabrics are exciting yet practical. Read more about lingerie trends that will dominate your underwear drawer this year.

Trend #1: Body positivity

Lingerie – and the definition of flawlessly sexy – is evolving. There’s no cookie-cutter shape for a woman, and we’re happy that the world is embracing this fact. The body-positive lingerie trend eschews conventional marketing, bringing the natural, imperfect bodies into the limelight featuring women from all walks of life, whether they’re voluptuous or love their stretch marks or cellulite.

Trend #2: Ethical and Sustainable Brands

The fashion and lingerie worlds are no different, with new ethical and sustainable lines introduced every season. However, the world is changing, and more and more brands are introducing “eco-friendly” lingerie line-ups that respect both people and planet. Thankfully, some of the softest, most luxurious fabrics are eco-friendly and comfortable enough for everyday wear that they’ll soon become a staple in your wardrobe. And yes – they say “green” is the new black. The good thing is many eco lines have a natural yet vibrant color palate.

Trend #3: Period Panties – menstrual cycle underwear

The usage of period panties is tremendously increasing. The period panties produced with advanced technology can soak up ten times more than regular menstrual tampons or cups and help fight bad odor. Women love these panties as they help them stay dry for longer. By type, these panties are reusable, eco-friendly, and can be used on a regular basis.

Trend #4: Lavish Details

People are dying to dress up again, and starting with beautiful, lavish lingerie can be the best foundation. These extravagant details have transformative power from decorative stripes, gold details, and sheer lace to eyelet styles. The show-stopping details of the Dita Von Teese lingerie collection can instantly lift your glam.

Trend #5: More Tempting Colors

Major lingerie brands are bringing bright, playful color collections, which you can witness on the runways like Balmain, Loewe, Valentino. Lingerie is a very emotional category, and bright colors like reds and pinks are heartening, seductive, and exciting. People are looking for joy moments through small pleasures right now, and going colorful from pastel to neon, is a nice break from black and neutrals.

All these lingerie trends are so satisfying and need of the time. So which trend do you find the most tempting for your mood and revamping for your 2021 wardrobe?