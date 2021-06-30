Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
30 Jun

Top 2021 Lingerie Trends That We Totally Love

by Gabi
Fashion
women in lingerie

Being comfortable with your body and mind will undoubtedly make your year ten times better and relaxed. The trends ahead in bright and invigorating colors, seductive details, and soft and luxurious fabrics are exciting yet practical. Read more about lingerie trends that will dominate your underwear drawer this year.

Trend #1: Body positivity

Lingerie – and the definition of flawlessly sexy – is evolving. There’s no cookie-cutter shape for a woman, and we’re happy that the world is embracing this fact. The body-positive lingerie trend eschews conventional marketing, bringing the natural, imperfect bodies into the limelight featuring women from all walks of life, whether they’re voluptuous or their stretch marks or cellulite.

Trend #2: Ethical and Sustainable Brands

woman in a cotton underwear

The and lingerie worlds are no different, with new ethical and sustainable lines introduced every season. However, the world is changing, and more and more brands are introducing “eco-friendly” lingerie line-ups that respect both people and planet. Thankfully, some of the softest, most luxurious fabrics are eco-friendly and comfortable enough for everyday wear that they’ll soon become a staple in your wardrobe. And yes – they say “green” is the new black. The good thing is many eco lines have a natural yet vibrant color palate.

Trend #3: Period Panties – menstrual cycle underwear

The usage of period panties is tremendously increasing. The period panties produced with advanced technology can soak up ten times more than regular menstrual tampons or cups and help fight bad odor. Women love these panties as they help them stay dry for longer. By type, these panties are reusable, eco-friendly, and can be used on a regular basis.

Trend #4: Lavish Details

People are dying to dress up again, and starting with beautiful, lavish lingerie can be the best foundation. These extravagant details have transformative power from decorative stripes, gold details, and sheer lace to eyelet styles. The show-stopping details of the Dita Von Teese lingerie collection can instantly lift your .

Trend #5: More Tempting Colors

red lingerie

Major lingerie brands are bringing bright, playful color collections, which you can witness on the runways like , , . Lingerie is a very emotional category, and bright colors like reds and pinks are heartening, seductive, and exciting. People are looking for joy moments through small pleasures right now, and going colorful from pastel to neon, is a nice break from black and neutrals.

All these lingerie trends are so satisfying and need of the time. So which trend do you find the most tempting for your mood and revamping for your 2021 wardrobe?

