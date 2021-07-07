Featured Posts

7 Jul

5 Best Spring Summer 2021 Makeup Trends

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
woman makeup

The makeup trends for spring/ summer 2021 fill us with much-needed excitement. Some of us have embraced the bare minimum look, while others are ready to take a chance and experiment with new trends. No matter what kind of makeup lover you are, the spring/summer makeup trends have some genuinely stellar makeup looks to drool over.

Trend #1: Orange Lips

As we are re-emerging from our cocoons, the trending splashy orange lips are so electrifying and energizing – just swipe it on, and you’ll feel a guaranteed mood lift. Orange lips are bolder than classic red and pinks, cooler than a crimson shade, and feel more grown-up than bubble-gum . Nothing can stop you from feeling super once you find the right shade for your skin tone.

Trend #2: Kohl Eyes

Smokey eyes are back in the spotlight in super dramatic versions! And this spring-summer 2021 makeup trend is all set to take kohl eyes to the next level. Though soft smokey eyes with light shades have escorted us in recent months, the dark and intense tones are dominating now. The spring / summer catwalks witnessed many bold kohl eyes in a super intense black tone paired with fluffy eyebrows and minimal makeup on the face for a bold and incredibly sexy look.

Trend #3: Graphic Lines

Graphic lines are going to be a big staple of 2021 makeup, so now it’s time to make your eyeliner wings fly high. But who said eyeliner just needs to sit on the lash line? Try creating a graphic halo shape for a more trendy-vintage look, add some glow on the cheekbone and keep the rest of the face bare to really make a statement.

Trend #4: 80’s Bright Hues

No need for nudes; it’s time to go brighter: neon lips, louder eyeshadows, longer lashes, and whatnot. Find yourself reaching for far-out hues you never would’ve before, like a purple lid or a sparkly red or vamp lip? These mood-elevating bright colors are must-haves and go with every color scheme.

Trend #5: Rosy Cheeks

Need a quick freshness splash? Then go heavy on the blush because what would an inspiring glow be without rosy cheeks? The final result will have everyone pink with envy. Blend a few dabs of light pink cream blush or a quick swipe of a powder on your cheeks, temples, and underneath your brow bones to give yourself a fresh all-over rosy glow.

These five makeup trends you will see everywhere from TikTok to Insta to the streets, but which style fulfills your aesthetic needs?

