Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
25 May

5 Budget-Friendly Sports For Summer

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
surfing

Summer calls for a day out on the beach, merry picnics, barbecue nights, and, most importantly, summer sports. Not only can sports offer great entertainment, but they can also help you stay fit.

However, typical summer sports like kayaking, snorkeling, and kayaking tend to be on the pricier side, making so many families put the thought aside. Nonetheless, there are several budget-friendly summer sports out there that you can participate in.

1. Surfing

Surfing is often considered a pricier activity because it can get expensive if you to surf. However, if you live near a beach or seaside, the cost of surfing is minimal, considering there are no lift tickets, hunting leases, or green fees.

Additionally, you don’t need much gear for surfing, unlike other sports. Generally, you need a board that can be bought for around $600. However, you will be able to find cheaper options at garage sales that you can grab for between $250-and $300. And if you live in a cold climate, you will need a wetsuit. But that’s it. You don’t need any other fancy equipment.

2. Sailing

If you enjoy sailing but stay away from the activity due to its price tag, you should know that you can make sailing affordable. The top reason that makes sailing a pricier activity is the cost of acquiring a sailboat and maintaining it throughout the year to use during the summer.

However, there are ways to get a sailboat on a budget. As a rule of thumb, the bigger the boat, the higher the costs. So, if you get a modest boat, you can save considerably on the insurance, maintenance, and, more importantly, mooring costs.

Buying Versus Renting

on the beach

Additionally, you might want to get a boat made of fiberglass as it comes with low maintenance costs and can last for decades as they don’t rust like metallic sailboats. Furthermore, fiberglass boats are over-engineered and tough, so you won’t have to worry about breakdowns and repair costs too.

Now, if you don’t want to buy a sailboat, you could always rent a boat from the shops near lakes and coastal areas. The fee per person tends to be far less than buying a boat itself, and it is also ideal if sailing isn’t something you often do. Whichever avenue you go down, don’t forget to wear proper skin protection like a broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least 30 SPF, along with good-quality sports sunglasses.

3. Field Hockey

A fun sport that many moms used to play while in high school, field hockey is an entertaining activity to spend your summer doing. However, the cost of equipment makes it expensive.

Nonetheless, when you pursue field hockey as just a hobby you take up in summer, you can get away with renting the equipment, which will cost you significantly less. Similarly, you can also go for used equipment, which can be found at garage sales or seasonal discount sales.

4. Baseball

If you baseball but have dropped the idea of this fantastic activity because you think it’s expensive, you should know that it is one of the most affordable sports.

Yes, you will need a collection of essential gear, such as cleats, gloves, batting helmets, balls, and a bat that can cost hundreds of dollars. However, you don’t have to go wild on the gear when playing baseball as a summer activity.

Look for garage sales and season discounts to get cheaper equipment. If you know where to look, you will be able to find everything from cleats to bats and balls at around $650-$700.

5. Golf

Golf is often associated with wealthy members playing at country clubs. However, you can definitely play golf on a budget. A lot of official sites sell used golf clubs, golf bags, and golf balls, which are of the highest quality, but you can get them for a fraction of the cost. Similarly, you don’t have to go to big, fancy courses.

There are several golf courses that are perfect but cost less money. So, find one in your area, and you are good to go. In case you are a beginner and want to learn golf, check the internet for tutorials. YouTube is an ideal place to find free lessons for the price of watching just a few advertisements. Also, look up articles for tips to make the perfect swing.

Keep Moving

friends working out

New high-end equipment, private lessons, and training camps are things only a few families can afford to partake in a summer sport.

However, this article showed you that playing any of these sports on a budget is possible. At the end of the day, your goal is to get active during the warmer months, and these ideas will help you do so while saving money at the same time.

Related Posts

  • Take the Next Step in the Right Pair of ShoesTake the Next Step in the Right Pair of ShoesWhen shoe shopping, the first thing that draws your attention would be the beauty of the pair- you wouldn’t have bought it otherwise. Buying a beautiful pair of shoes is great as it makes you eager to use it, and complements your outfit but shoe shopping is more than that. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • 7 Day to Night Outfits to Wear This Season7 Day to Night Outfits to Wear This SeasonAre you a girl on the go who never has time to run home and change into a new look for the evening? If this sounds like you, don’t worry! We are going to share some of our most favorite and stylish day to night outfits that you can wear for any occasion. Posted in Fashion
  • Best Summer Bags to Wear on the BeachBest Summer Bags to Wear on the BeachA roomy beach bag is undeniably one of the season's most essential accessories. To prepare for a fun promising beach day, make sure you have a beach bag that holds your stuff comfortably, tidily, and with style. You would need to throw your sunscreen, water bottle, sun hat, or just about […] Posted in Summer Fashion
  • Fun Themed Summer Party IdeasFun Themed Summer Party IdeasWant an occasion to remember? Make the most of this summer with any one of these inspirational party ideas. There are some great themed party ideas that range from casino glamour to boho chic. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • 5 Best Spring Summer 2021 Makeup Trends5 Best Spring Summer 2021 Makeup TrendsThe makeup trends for spring/ summer 2021 fill us with much-needed excitement. Some of us have embraced the bare minimum look, while others are ready to take a chance and experiment with new trends. No matter what kind of makeup lover you are, the spring/summer makeup trends have some […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Stay On-Trend And Save Money By Making Your Own ClothesStay On-Trend And Save Money By Making Your Own ClothesIf you’re a creative person who loves fashion, but don’t have the budget to buy a new wardrobe and accessories every season, you might want to think about learning to make your own clothing. See below for some ideas that people who want to learn how to sew their own clothes might find useful. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
Previous post
The Clothes Make the Man and Woman
You might also like
woman on the beach wearing sunglasses
Fun Themed Summer Party Ideas
2022-05-19
fashionista with a smartphone
Personal Branding: Is It Possible To Change Yours?
2022-05-12
woman makeup
Best Gifts for Passionate Hobbyists
2022-02-01
})(jQuery)