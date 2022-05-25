Summer calls for a day out on the beach, merry picnics, barbecue nights, and, most importantly, summer sports. Not only can sports offer great entertainment, but they can also help you stay fit.

However, typical summer sports like kayaking, snorkeling, and kayaking tend to be on the pricier side, making so many families put the thought aside. Nonetheless, there are several budget-friendly summer sports out there that you can participate in.

1. Surfing

Surfing is often considered a pricier activity because it can get expensive if you travel to surf. However, if you live near a beach or seaside, the cost of surfing is minimal, considering there are no lift tickets, hunting leases, or green fees.

Additionally, you don’t need much gear for surfing, unlike other sports. Generally, you need a board that can be bought for around $600. However, you will be able to find cheaper options at garage sales that you can grab for between $250-and $300. And if you live in a cold climate, you will need a wetsuit. But that’s it. You don’t need any other fancy equipment.

2. Sailing

If you enjoy sailing but stay away from the activity due to its price tag, you should know that you can make sailing affordable. The top reason that makes sailing a pricier activity is the cost of acquiring a sailboat and maintaining it throughout the year to use during the summer.

However, there are ways to get a sailboat on a budget. As a rule of thumb, the bigger the boat, the higher the costs. So, if you get a modest boat, you can save considerably on the insurance, maintenance, and, more importantly, mooring costs.

Buying Versus Renting

Additionally, you might want to get a boat made of fiberglass as it comes with low maintenance costs and can last for decades as they don’t rust like metallic sailboats. Furthermore, fiberglass boats are over-engineered and tough, so you won’t have to worry about breakdowns and repair costs too.

Now, if you don’t want to buy a sailboat, you could always rent a boat from the shops near lakes and coastal areas. The fee per person tends to be far less than buying a boat itself, and it is also ideal if sailing isn’t something you often do. Whichever avenue you go down, don’t forget to wear proper skin protection like a broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least 30 SPF, along with good-quality sports sunglasses.

3. Field Hockey

A fun sport that many moms used to play while in high school, field hockey is an entertaining activity to spend your summer doing. However, the cost of equipment makes it expensive.

Nonetheless, when you pursue field hockey as just a hobby you take up in summer, you can get away with renting the equipment, which will cost you significantly less. Similarly, you can also go for used equipment, which can be found at garage sales or seasonal discount sales.

4. Baseball

If you love baseball but have dropped the idea of this fantastic activity because you think it’s expensive, you should know that it is one of the most affordable sports.

Yes, you will need a collection of essential gear, such as cleats, gloves, batting helmets, balls, and a bat that can cost hundreds of dollars. However, you don’t have to go wild on the gear when playing baseball as a summer activity.

Look for garage sales and season discounts to get cheaper equipment. If you know where to look, you will be able to find everything from cleats to bats and balls at around $650-$700.

5. Golf

Golf is often associated with wealthy members playing at country clubs. However, you can definitely play golf on a budget. A lot of official sites sell used golf clubs, golf bags, and golf balls, which are of the highest quality, but you can get them for a fraction of the cost. Similarly, you don’t have to go to big, fancy courses.

There are several golf courses that are perfect but cost less money. So, find one in your area, and you are good to go. In case you are a beginner and want to learn golf, check the internet for tutorials. YouTube is an ideal place to find free lessons for the price of watching just a few advertisements. Also, look up articles for tips to make the perfect swing.

Keep Moving

New high-end equipment, private lessons, and training camps are things only a few families can afford to partake in a summer sport.

However, this article showed you that playing any of these sports on a budget is possible. At the end of the day, your goal is to get active during the warmer months, and these ideas will help you do so while saving money at the same time.