Thinking about the fall / winter 2023 season's biggest fashion trends? Yes, please! The Fall 2023 fashion trends are shaping up to be a pretty important forecast for your closet, and we are here to share them with you.

This Fall / Winter, lend some edge with bright colours like hot red, blood orange, cobalt blue, honey mustard, lavender, and oxblood. We are also going to see many plaids and tartans. The other on-trend print is a graphic print. Not for the shy or the meek.

Read on to find out the Autumn 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Trends to feel passionate and energetic with the latest trends and renew your wardrobes.

Red Is À La Mode

The red fever returns after the pink fever is over. Consider several glamorous shades of this color mandatory for this season. Numerous fashion brands stepped into this Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Trend, such as Ann Demeulemeester with blood red satin dress, velvet dresses at alberta ferretti, hypnotic version of the red dress at bottega veneta, minimalist mesh versions at Courrèges, Loewe, and fendi, and in leather at Alexander McQueen and proenza schouler. The flashy, sexy red dresses spotted on the catwalks of Gucci and Michael Kors while tone-on-tone evening gowns by carolina herrera.

Normcore

On the runways of the Fall 2023/ Winter 2024 Fashion Week, some high-end fashion houses like Gucci presented landmark collections to initiate the return to their normcore style with classic button-down shirts paired with oversized blazers and wide-leg jeans. prada, Dior, The Row, and Bottega Veneta also contributed to showcasing beautiful normcore staples.

Winter florals

Floral patterns got a great position in the autumn 2023 / winter 2024 collections of designers like Richard Quinn, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, Loewe, and Carolina Herrera equally as they get in their summer dresses. Though floral prints remained the center of attention, the light, and fresh background colors have replaced darker colors, such as navy, black or grey.

Tartans

On a skirt or a jumper, this pattern, which we no longer hear about, is making a comeback through this Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Week. On the catwalks, brands like saint laurent displayed elegantly draped plaid capes, oversized coats, and tube skirts; Dior used a multitude of tartan patterns. Tartan was also present in Burberry, Tom Browne, issey miyake, and many other' silhouettes.

80's Power dressing

Many designers have returned to the tried-and-true staples of classic tailoring, which looks a bit different than in the past but pretty much inspired by 80's Power dressing. We're seeing oversized tailored blazers, Exaggerated shoulders, edgy pinstripes, and suits with shorts courtesy of top designers, including Saint Laurent, Brandon Maxwell, Prada, and balenciaga, making a triumphant return to Fall/Winter 2023.

Metallics and glitter

Who said you cannot wear metallic from day to night? Shimmering clothes and shoes are sure to be the hit of the party this season. They offer just the spark you are looking for. The season's best looks dripped with liquid shine resulting in graceful and glamorous ensembles. They came in the familiar form of cocktail dresses that combine comfortable wear and eye-catching look courtesy of top designers, including Rick Owens, Michael Kors and Proenza Schouler. The other choice is metallic shoes. Perfect for a night on the town, they bring an elegant accent to a flirty dress and a serve as the perfect partner to sexy denim.

All those fashion shows happened in high-street fashion capitals, various fashion houses presented the best trends for the Fall 2023 / Winter 2024. We've got you six major autumn 2023 / winter 2024 fashion trends of seen on those reputed runways where you'll see everything from red to power suits to tartan to floral prints and much more.