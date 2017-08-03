We all have bad hair days from time to time. Jumping from our beds, we race to the bathroom and look in the mirror, only to be confronted with locks that look like we’ve spent the night with one finger in an electrical socket. It’s enough to crush the spirit of even the biggest tomboys among us.

However, according to research, a British woman will actually spend around 26 years of her life grappling with unruly hair, which is the equivalent of a tangled mess at least three days a week.

Hmph. But before you seek the sanctuary of your duvet in an effort to block out pictures of perfect models screaming at you, read our tips below to make regular bad hair days a thing of the past …

Opt For a Natural Shampoo

It’s hard to imagine, but that expensive shampoo you’ve used on your hair for years may be stripping out your natural oils due to the chemicals within – and that can make for damaged tresses.

Consequently, swap out your regular shampoo for a natural shampoo, which, thanks to its rejuvenating properties, should have your hair back in tiptop condition in next to no time.

Avoid Blow Drying

Although it’s the easiest way to get your sodden tresses dry, the heat from your hairdryer can frazzle your locks, often leaving you with hair that’s parched and unmanageable.

Vitally, if you absolutely must use a blow dryer, use a towel to dry it off first, which should slash the minutes spent roasting your mane under the dryer’s unrelenting heat.

Sort Out Your Diet

After the overindulgence of the festive season, it can be difficult to get back to normal eating habits – but sorting out your diet should be a priority if you want your hair to feel the benefits.

Try to eat a well-balanced diet of fruit, vegetables and plenty of nuts and pulses, as well as drinking the recommended amount of water on a daily basis to keep your body well hydrated.

Get Back To Your Roots

There’s nothing worse than looking in the mirror and having hair like Worzel Gummidge’s hungover doppelganger glaring back at you – but using too much product can often have this effect.

To remedy this, try filling a spray bottle with lukewarm water to give the roots of your hair a good misting. Once done, give your head a shake, flip your hair up and then style it. It works – trust us.

What do you think?

How do you deal with waking up and being confronted with yet another bad hair day? Share your tips with our readers by leaving a comment below – we’d love to hear from you.