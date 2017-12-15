We are on the countdown to Christmas now, the holidays are coming, and the parties are sure to be starting all over. The question is, what essentials do we need for the parties and celebrations this year?

Christmas Nails

You have probably already got your Christmas party outfit sorted, so whether it is a little black dress or culottes and a pretty top, your nails also need a makeover too! Nails can sometimes make an outfit, taking something that may be a little plain, adding some sparkle and the outfit is transformed.

Like most years, now is the time for shimmer and glitter. In order to create unique Christmas nail designs, try different techniques instead of all over glitter by using a plain colour all over, and adding some glitter in a contrasting colour just to the tips of the nail. Or why not try some nail art using nail pens – go all out Christmas or keep it simple with a pattern.

And the one we all love for Christmas and with that party dress – the good old red. Find the perfect shade for your skin tone and keep it elegant.

Christmas Makeup

Makeup is probably one of the most fun parts of getting ready for a Christmas party. There are so many different looks to try and colour combinations to use depending on your outfit.

A favourite has to be the smoky eye but for those that are a little weary of black eye shadow and eyeliner, why not try a bronze smoky eye instead? For those with green and blue eyes this colour will actually make your eyes pop even more and still has the same effect as the traditional smoky eye.

And just because you are going smoky, does not mean you cannot have a little shimmer and sparkle. Add a dark purple shimmer across a smoky eye for a little pop of colour. Or go for a silver or gold glitter but only tap it on the centre of the eye – this gives a gorgeous effect without going overboard on the sparkle.

If you are going smoky, then keep your lips simple with a nude. If you are keeping eye make up simple, then now is your chance to go bold with the lips – try a bright pink, or even a dark red to add sophistication.

Christmas Hair

Go all out with hair this Christmas – try a new colour like dip dye or just a new hairstyle. If you often wear your tied up at school or work, then wear it down for the Christmas party and you will feel a complete different person.

Channel Victoria’s Secret’s models by parting your hair deep on one side, adding some clip in hair extensions, and curling your hair then sweeping it over one shoulder. Team this style with the smoky eye makeup we mentioned earlier and you have got the Christmas party completely sorted!

If you want something extra special, try an updo. This can be as easy or as hard as you like, as well as being sleek or as messy as you like. Some ideas could be a fishtail braid wrapped into a bun, or curls pinned into a side bun, and if you like the look of Kim Kardashian, then try a sleek top knot. These styles are perfect if you have stunning jewellery to show off.