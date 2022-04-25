The start of a new year calls for fresh starts of all kinds, so it would be a good idea to head straight to the salon. As much as wearing a new makeup or nail trend feels wonderful, nothing transforms your look quite like a brand-new hairstyle.

In the terms of celebrity beauty there is a wave of sought-after women’s hairstyles that women have been choosing in various hair salons across the country. Following the latest fashion trends, it is no big surprise that the most popular hair trends have been: pretty ballerina buns, long locks of hair inspired with Victoria’s Secret models, and braids of any kind.

Ballerina bun

Ballerina buns have taken on a whole new level, thanks to popular celebs like Kate Bosworth and Vanessa Hudgens. This simple women’s hairstyle is great for a casual day off, but it can also be a glamorous option for the evening. Celebrities have been pulling off a slicker version a ballerina bun on the red carpet. When recreating the look, remember not to go overboard with styling, surely you would not like to be accused of trying too hard! It seriously has to look like you just rushed home from work and threw your hair up. The key to pull off the look flawlessly is to use a sock or a sponge looking bun maker to create the big donut looking bun.

Gorgeous locks of hair

To put it in a nutshell, this women’s hairstyle has been popularised especially by Victoria’s Secret models. To get this flawless look, spritz a texturizing spray throughout hair while wet. Blow dry with a round brush. Then, apply a curling iron to hair, but let go of the iron quickly, rather than holding the curl for a few seconds, in order to create waves instead of tight curls. Run fingers through hair to break up curls. Also, braid and twist sections of hair from the top of head, letting the ends run loose into the rest of your hair. Voila! So young and fresh!

Braids of any kind

Girls from The Hills just love the braided look. Lauren has always been sporting a braided headband look or a side braid to one side at the top of her head. To recreate Lauren’s look, just part your hair to one side and take about a one inch section at the front of her hair, and braid it only halfway. Secure with a band that matches your hair. Whitney also likes to wear her hair in a braided hippie look, creating almost a headband. Ever try this women’s hairstyle yourself? Start with parting hair in the middle. Braid or twist sections on both sides of your head and pull together to make the ends meet in the back. Secure both braids in the back.

There is nothing more tiring and tedious than a haircut or colour that you have been wearing for too long. So it is better to keep your hairstyle shaking up. If last year’s focus was on natural texture and no-fuss oriented hairstyles for obvious reasons, —2022 is setting up to be all that and a little extra from decades past – and of course – only the fashionable ones!