Blonde hair is trending this year. So, if you’ve been looking for a change, now might be a good time for a salon visit. In fact, nowadays this choice is much easier to make because modern hair coloring products are much safer for your locks. This means that bleaching isn’t an equivalent to ruining any chances you had of having healthy hair.
But going blonde is still a big change, and it might affect your life in ways you haven’t anticipated. Therefore, be sure to consider the following things before you make the final decision.
Blonde hair makes you appear younger
It’s a fact proven by multiple surveys that people with light hair appear younger. That’s, probably, why so many women go blonde as they age. Researchers have a theory about it. It goes about the lines of “older women often choose to go blonde because men are evolutionally attracted to younger females”.
That’s one controversial study, but the fact is true. People will perceive you as younger if you switch to fair hair, so that’s a definite plus.
Being blonde will increase your expenses
By how much exactly your spending on haircare products and treatments will increase after going blonde will depend on many factors. But you need to be prepared for regular extra expenses.
Things you’ll have to invest in include:
- Regular coloring treatments
- Trims
- Additional haircare products
- Thermo and sun protection
- Makeup and clothing
You’ll have to deal with those grown out roots about every 6-8 weeks. You might also need more frequent hair toning, depending on your chosen shade of blonde.
In the best-case scenario, bleached hair should get a trim about every 6-8 weeks.
After bleaching your hair, you’ll have to use deep conditioning treatments regularly. You’ll also need to get some blonde shampoo. That’s necessary to neutralize the unattractive yellow hue that all bleached hair eventually develops. It might also be best to change your regular shampoo and conditioner for the products formulated for bleached or colored hair.
Bleached hair is weaker than natural hair and requires more protection by default. However, adding an extra layer to reduce the impact of heat and sunlight is a must not only because of this. Those factors also speed up oxidation, which means that bleached locks turn yellow faster.
Depending on your natural coloring, you might have to buy new makeup or update your wardrobe to match with your new look.
All that said, info from surveys says that blondes earn about $870 more on average. It’s impossible to determine how accurate this information is today. However, if it’s true, the extra pay might cover all those additional expenses that come with maintaining your golden, or platinum, locks.
Men will take you less seriously
Statistically, there are more blonde women CEOs and in other positions of power than women with any other hair color. However, studies show that men perceive brunettes as better leaders. This has to do with the fact that blonde hair is associated with warmth and attractiveness.
One of the interpretations of this effect is that aggressive behavior from blondes is perceived with less antagonism. This means that you can get away with being more assertive and aggressive as a woman when surrounded by men. However, this also means that they take you less seriously. But from this point of view, the “dumb blonde” stereotype actually plays out in your favor.
So, if you want to climb up the career ladder, this kind of hair color change might help you a little. But do not forget that while such subtle perceptions matter, it’s still your actions and behavior that will have more impact on your professional growth.
On a side note, the aforementioned “dumb blonde” stereotype was disproven by an obscure and statistically insignificant study. It might not be big enough to bear any scientific weight, but it’s nice to know that someone actually wrote a paper about how the shallow people who judge intelligence based on hair color are wrong.
Should You Go Blonde in 2020?
In the end, it’s your personal decision to make. Dying your hair blonde might be a challenge, and it will definitely cost you quite a bit. But the perks of this color are very real. Just don’t forget to choose your shade of blonde carefully as not all light colors look equally good on everyone.