Blonde hair is trending this year. So, if you’ve been looking for a change, now might be a good time for a salon visit. In fact, nowadays this choice is much easier to make because modern hair coloring products are much safer for your locks. This means that bleaching isn’t an equivalent to ruining any chances you had of having healthy hair.

But going blonde is still a big change, and it might affect your life in ways you haven’t anticipated. Therefore, be sure to consider the following things before you make the final decision.

Blonde hair makes you appear younger

It’s a fact proven by multiple surveys that people with light hair appear younger. That’s, probably, why so many women go blonde as they age. Researchers have a theory about it. It goes about the lines of “older women often choose to go blonde because men are evolutionally attracted to younger females”.

That’s one controversial study, but the fact is true. People will perceive you as younger if you switch to fair hair, so that’s a definite plus.

Being blonde will increase your expenses

By how much exactly your spending on haircare products and treatments will increase after going blonde will depend on many factors. But you need to be prepared for regular extra expenses.

Things you’ll have to invest in include: