Whether you like it or no, the cool weather is around the corner. The good news is that Fall is the best season for fashion because it is the time to master layers, jewel colours and bold accessories. Let's talk about the must have items for your wardrobe.
17 Jan

What Are Dermal Fillers and Do You Need One?

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
beautiful woman

Dermal fillers are products that, when injected, can help erase the effects of aging or even change the shape of your face. A skilled dermatologist can use the variety of fillers available today to enhance your beauty in many ways. But it’s essential to understand that not all fillers are safe. Also, bear in mind that their effects aren’t permanent. Therefore, you will need to learn how to choose the right filler for every issue.

Expert Opinions to Consider Before Using Dermal Fillers

woman in a sheath dress

Kristina Liu, MD, MHS, who is an experienced dermatologist working at Brigham Women’s Hospital, explains that dermal fillers available today are extremely versatile. Products that inject you with hyaluronic acid are the most popular due to a combination of efficiency, safety, and affordability. However, there are also excellent dermal fillers that inject you with polymethyl methacrylate, calcium hydroxylapatite, and poly-L-lactic acid.

These fillers are all considered safe and effective. However, the effects they produce differ in duration as well as “texture”. You’ll need to work with a very experienced dermatologist to help you choose the best type of product for your personal situation.

But bear in mind that it’s not only the base substance of the filler that matters. Dr. Janelle Vega, who has a lot of experience working with dermal fillers, including the Juvederm in Miami, says an effective dermal filler today must go beyond basic chemistry. You should look into products from brands that experiment with their formulas. For example, Juvederm uses cross-linking to increase the binding ability of the molecules. This is why the results are more long-lasting than average.

woman beautiful skin

However, remember that while such experiments lead to better results, they are also riskier. That’s why Dr. Vega says it’s imperative to find out if the product is FDA approved. It’s no less important to check if the dermatologist administering the treatment is certified and experienced with this specific product.

Ava Shamban, MD, who works as a dermatologist in LA, says that a skilled professional should focus on imperceptibility. Therefore, any beautician or dermatologist offering to give you a “well-defined pout” or the like should raise red flags.
The main benefit of these beauty treatments is that they can “erase” the problem, or get as close to it as possible. The point is for you to look completely natural but more attractive by the time the procedure is done.

The duration of the effects will depend on the filler. On average, it should last for 4-6 months.

But you should never forget that for all that they are considered very safe, badly done filler treatments can be disastrous. They can lead to infection and even permanent deformities. That’s why you should always research the dermatologist carefully. Never try to cut the costs by going for a questionable product administered by someone without specialized training.

Should You Schedule a Dermal Filler Treatment?

woman showing face creams

Dermal fillers are amazing and can be a good solution for millions of people. Today they are getting both more advanced and more affordable. Therefore, there’s no reason to not get this type of “beauty enhancement” if you can and have use for one.
However, you should only get this treatment if you are 100% in the quality of the filler and skills of the person administering the injections.

This procedure doesn’t require any downtime, but you should plan it for the weekend nonetheless. You might develop light swelling for a day or two after the treatment. Also, note that you might not achieve the perfect shape right away. And as the product isn’t permanent, it will start dissolving slowly. Therefore, in a few months your face would be the same it used to be before the treatment.


