When shopping for the man in your life, it can be hard to find the right gift, something that he will truly appreciate. However, keeping the following products in mind, that many gentlemen will appreciate, will make your life a lot easier whether you are shopping for an anniversary Valentine’s day or just a surprise to show you care.

Statement wardrobe piece

If you take careful note of the style of the man you are shopping for buying something a bit adventurous for their wardrobe is often a fantastic idea. After all, how often do the men in your life ask you for fashion tips? If you are looking for something unique and interesting, you can take a look at fashion websites like Luisaviaroma, where there are many brands and new items available. For example, you’ll be able to find the new Dsquared2 collection for men as well as many other trendy and fashion-forward options.

Apple AirPods

For music lovers, a good pair of earphones is something that will massively improve their quality of life. But, opting for cheaper, low-quality earphones will cause a lot of exasperation when they start cutting out, don’t have the required volume or ruin your favorite songs with poor sound quality. The other best thing about these top-of-the-range earphones is that they are also Bluetooth enabled, cordless and have great quality and playback time.

A coffee maker

Who doesn’t enjoy waking up with a warm cup of bean juice! If your man is a caffeine addict then look into getting him a portable coffee maker or a traditional espresso maker and make cafe-quality coffee available in your kitchen.

An e-reader

E-readers like the Kindle or the new Amazon HD Fire Tablet are a fantastic choice for those who travel a lot and love to read. Some of the main advantages are the availability of new e-books from anywhere and the chance to read long into the night with outstanding battery-life, an inbuilt reading light, and special screens that don’t cause problems with your eyes.

A weekend duffle bag

Looking to travel more in the New Year. If you need a little more incentive to get away with the man in your life then a weekend bag is an awesome gift. Take a look at the The Twill Weekender for a practical and stylish bag.

A wallet with RFID

RFID-blocking wallets are designed to stop your cards’ RFID signals. This means that your cards are harder to read by scammers trying to capture your details remotely. For a stylish and secure option, take a look at this year’s best-rated RFID-protected wallets.

Insulated water bottle

Reusable water bottles are all the rage, not only will a new bottle encourage them to drink more water; it will also help them do their bit to protect the environment. Brands like S-well offer unrivaled insulated and a firm top that will mean your loved one can keep using their bottle for years to come.

As you can see there are plenty of easy-to-find gift options to suit any personality. So, when you next start stressing about what gift to buy for the man in your life, take another look at this gift list.