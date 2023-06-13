They’re back, ladies! Our favourite summer shoes are making a comeback with a rather dramatic twist. Ranging from girl-next-door flats (as seen on Mary Kate Olsen) to bad-ass knee-length heels (favoured by Rihanna), gladiator sandals have taken spring / summer streets by storm. Tall and fierce, the best designs were presented at Alexander Wang, Acne, Altuzarra, Marios Schwab, just to name a few.

Gladiator Stilettos

Inspired with the Roman Empire epoque, gladiator sandals are this summer’s fiercest footwear style. They are light and airy thanks to the delicate stripes and stiletto heel but it doesn’t prevent them from looking tough. These strappy knee-length beauties we’ve seen on the runway get thumbs-up from everyone: fashionistas, it-girls and celebrities. Fresh updates including sexy snake prints, unexpected pops of colour and beautiful details mixed with a rebellious attitude go a long way this season!

Flat Sandals

If you can’t stand (or can’t walk in) gladiator stilettos then I suggest that you stick to the flat sole sandals instead. To channel your inner tough girl on a casual day, look out for the same style but in bolder, brighter colours for example pink jelly, bright yellow or electric papaya. A safe version will go in silver, black and tasty shades of brown (mmm I have Nutella on my mind). A little bling to your gladiator-inspired sandals are a good idea too – try the ones with large studs or rhinestone details.

It’s important to balance them out because gladiator sandals make a statement on their own. Pair them with delicate clothes for example a ladylike top or a printed dress. Accessorize with a fringe hobo and gold jewellery to bring back the memories of ancient times.

How to wear gladiator sandals?

Gladiator sandals are a stylish and versatile footwear option that can elevate your outfit. Here are some tips on how to wear gladiator sandals as a fashion trend:

Choose the Right Length: Gladiator sandals come in various lengths, from ankle-high to knee-high. Consider the length that flatters your legs and suits the occasion. Ankle-high gladiator sandals are more versatile and can be worn with a wide range of outfits, while knee-high styles make a bold statement and work well with short dresses or skirts.

Pair with Mini Skirts or Dresses: Show off your gladiator sandals by pairing them with mini skirts or dresses. The combination of the sandals and shorter hemlines creates a trendy and feminine look. Opt for flowy or A-line silhouettes to create a balanced and flattering outfit.

Style with Shorts: Gladiator sandals look great with shorts, adding a touch of bohemian flair to your outfit. Whether you choose denim shorts, high-waisted shorts, or tailored shorts, the sandals can add a stylish and relaxed element to your look. Consider tucking in a loose blouse or wearing a crop top for a fashionable ensemble.

Try with Maxi Dresses or Skirts: For a more bohemian or beachy vibe, pair your gladiator sandals with maxi dresses or skirts. The combination of the flowing maxi length and the strappy sandals creates an effortlessly chic look. Look for maxi dresses or skirts with high slits or asymmetrical cuts to showcase the sandals.

Embrace the Monochrome Look: Create a sleek and modern outfit by wearing gladiator sandals in the same colour as your bottoms. For example, pair black gladiator sandals with black leggings or black skinny jeans. This monochrome approach elongates the legs and creates a streamlined appearance.

Add Boho Accessories: Enhance the bohemian aesthetic of gladiator sandals by adding boho-inspired accessories. Layer on beaded bracelets, stack rings, or wear a floppy hat to complete the look. Choose accessories in earthy tones or metallic finishes to complement the sandals and create a cohesive outfit.

Experiment with Different Styles: Gladiator sandals come in a variety of styles, from flat to heeled, with different strap designs and embellishments. Explore different options and find a style that suits your personal taste and comfort level. Don’t be afraid to try bold colors, metallic finishes, or unique detailing to make a statement with your gladiator sandals.

Remember to choose gladiator sandals that fit well and provide support for your feet. Consider the occasion and dress code when styling gladiator sandals, as they may be more appropriate for casual or bohemian-inspired events. With these tips, you can confidently rock the gladiator sandal trend and create fashionable and trendy outfits.