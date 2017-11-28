Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment in Sex and the City was located at the fictional house number of 245, on East 73rd Street. However, the building used for exteriors of her apartment is actually in the West Village at 66 Perry Street. For many years, the real Carrie Bradshaw – Sarah Jessica Parker – lived on Charles Street also in the West Village.

When I first moved to New York I bought Vogue instead of dinner. I just felt it fed me more. Carrie Bradshaw

Today, the Sex and the City fans as well as fashionistas who are willing to do some sightseeing in New York can a visit Carrie Bradshaw’s famous apartment. In the show, Carrie’s apartment is “rent controlled” and costs only $750 a month. Which is a bargain because a one-bedroom apartment on the Upper East Side in Manhattan is approximately $3,000 a month. It would have been much more affordable if Carrie had rented the apartment in Madison but this would make a whole different story.

Carrie’s apartment proves how you can turn your apartment into a fabulous living space. In the show, she lived in a spacious one-bedroom with walk-through closet, bathroom and a full kitchen. All the furniture in Carrie’s apartment has a flea market feel – mismatched chairs and tables, lived-in fabrics and weathered paint. It gave her eclectic apartment a real homey feel.

The iconic and drool worthy living room has two main elements – the rustic “Aidan Chair” and a large circular coffee table. The chair is slightly stained and ripped but it is a perfect device for the ‘me time’. The table was designed for the girls to gather around and gab. It was built especially for the show so slim chances that you will find the exact same one in the shop. The living room has also a vintage sideboard and a desk by the window as there’s no better place to sit and type than by a window.

Carrie’s closet in her original apartment is every fashionista’s favourite space. Her closet is stuffed full of pricey designer labels to vintage second-hand finds. There is a special place for Carrie’s favourite Manolo Blahniks, of course.

In the bedroom, Carrie’s bed takes the center place. There is a Lydia Marks Anichini bed spread for the revamped apartment, from the Moroccan collection. There is also a chair as a bedside table where Carrie would keep her books and a telephone.

As you can imagine, hundreds of people visit Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment every week. No wonder, it is probably one of the most iconic places in New York City. So next time you are near the Upper East Side, find a few minutes to make a stop at 64 Perry for the ultimate Sex and the City experience.