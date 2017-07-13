Home  /  Fashion Trends  /  How To Wear Denim On Denim Trend
Fashion Trends

How To Wear Denim On Denim Trend

denim on denim girl

Another throwback to fashion seasons of the past is layering . If you have a jacket in the back of your closet, pull it out, and layer with a pair of stylish capris or jeans. You can mesh together different shades of to achieve a dressed down look. Wearing a darker shade of for the top, pair your relaxed jeans in a lighter shade. Monochromatic is a single based shade expanded by adding various tints. Pair a lighter washed jacket with jeans similar in hues. You can also achieve the same look using a top and pair of skinny jeans in black.

double denim trend

You might have thought it was a trend consigned to the very worst excesses of the 80s, but all signs point to the denim jacket and jeans combo making a bit of a comeback. Even if you don’t want to go the double denim route, at least try investing in a denim jacket and wearing the material up top for a change – thanks to prominent faces like Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam rocking the trend, you’ll find plenty to choose from in the shops.

denim on denim: spring 2010 ralph lauren (Anja Rubik)

, and – especially – prepared a strong dose of denim for their spring summer collections. Even though the head-to-toe denim look is usually a fashion “don’t”, it’s no longer a shame to wear it this way (at least this season). I wouldn’t recommend mixing different denim styles and colors but it’s also very fashionable today so I think we should all get out our denim jackets, shirts, vests, shorts and skirts from the darkest nooks of our wardrobes.

How to wear denim in spring and summer?

Peek-A-Boo Denim Trend

tomboy trend

One of the most important spring denim trends is denim jackets peeking out from underneath blazers (very fashionable!) and leather jackets. This layered look dates back to 1990s’ and I’m sure Tori Spelling and have probably worn it somewhere in Beverly Hills 90210.

GUESS Women’s Blocked Biker Denim Jacket GUESS Brittney Denim Jacket in Effortless Wash

Ripped, Torn and Patched Denim

denim slippers

Even though it doesn’t look too elegant, ripped, torn and patched denim is going to rule spring streets around the world. It used to be a huge trend not long ago so you probably won’t need to buy a new pair of trendy ripped jeans. This type of jeans trend dates back to 1980’s so this is where you can get your inspiration from (and from celebrities like , and who have been sporting this trend).

Mango Women’s Slim-Fit Cropped Medium Wash Jeans BLANKNYC Women’s Skinny Jean


About Author

Gabi

30-year-old fashionista from Poland and the owner of Fashion Allure. Always looking for the latest in fashion trends, clothing, accessories and celebrity fashion.

  • Eloy Lanzoni

    Great article.Really thank you! Really Great.

  • Mark Vice

    I love it!

  • I have been visiting a number ofblogs for my dissertation examination. I have found your blog to be quiteuseful. Keep updating your blog with valuableinformation… Regards

