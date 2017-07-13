Another throwback to fashion seasons of the past is layering denim. If you have a denim jacket in the back of your closet, pull it out, and layer with a pair of stylish denim capris or jeans. You can mesh together different shades of denim to achieve a dressed down look. Wearing a darker shade of denim for the top, pair your relaxed jeans in a lighter shade. Monochromatic is a single based shade expanded by adding various tints. Pair a lighter washed denim jacket with jeans similar in hues. You can also achieve the same look using a denim top and pair of skinny jeans in black.

You might have thought it was a trend consigned to the very worst excesses of the 80s, but all signs point to the denim jacket and jeans combo making a bit of a comeback. Even if you don’t want to go the double denim route, at least try investing in a denim jacket and wearing the material up top for a change – thanks to prominent faces like Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam rocking the trend, you’ll find plenty to choose from in the shops.

Stella McCartney, Jean Paul Gaultier and – especially – Ralph Lauren prepared a strong dose of denim for their spring summer collections. Even though the head-to-toe denim look is usually a fashion “don’t”, it’s no longer a shame to wear it this way (at least this season). I wouldn’t recommend mixing different denim styles and colors but it’s also very fashionable today so I think we should all get out our denim jackets, shirts, vests, shorts and skirts from the darkest nooks of our wardrobes.

How to wear denim in spring and summer?

Peek-A-Boo Denim Trend

One of the most important spring denim trends is denim jackets peeking out from underneath blazers (very fashionable!) and leather jackets. This layered look dates back to 1990s’ and I’m sure Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth have probably worn it somewhere in Beverly Hills 90210.

GUESS Women’s Blocked Biker Denim Jacket GUESS Brittney Denim Jacket in Effortless Wash

Ripped, Torn and Patched Denim

Even though it doesn’t look too elegant, ripped, torn and patched denim is going to rule spring streets around the world. It used to be a huge trend not long ago so you probably won’t need to buy a new pair of trendy ripped jeans. This type of jeans trend dates back to 1980’s so this is where you can get your inspiration from (and from celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Halle Berry and Nicole Richie who have been sporting this trend).