What are the latest nail trends for summer? Express yourself with a freshly polished manicure! “Ornate or crazy manicures are impressive, but at the end of the day, simplicity of a perfectly lacquered nail wins. It’s the ultimate accessory” says Chanel’s Peter Philips.

Summer nail polish trends for women often reflect the bright and vibrant colours of the season, as well as playful and fun designs. Here are some popular summer nail polish trends:

Bright and Bold Colours: Summer is the perfect time to embrace bold and eye-catching nail polish colors. Look for shades like hot pink, coral, turquoise, neon yellow, and electric blue. These bright hues add a pop of colour to your nails and complement the summer vibes.

Pastel Shades: Soft pastel nail colours are also a popular choice for summer. Light shades like pale pink, mint green, lavender, and baby blue create a fresh and delicate look that is perfect for the warm weather. Soft beige, peach, and nude shades are perfect for a fresh and understated look.

Neon Nails: Neon nail polish is a trendy choice for summer, especially for those who love to stand out. Neon oranges, greens, pinks, and yellows create a bold and attention-grabbing manicure that’s perfect for pool parties and beach days. Bold and vivid hues such as bright orange, yellow, and coral can make a statement and add a pop of colour to any outfit.

Ombre and Gradient Nails: Ombre and gradient nail designs are still popular for summer. Create a gradual transition of colors from the cuticle to the tip of the nail using sponge or nail art tools. This technique allows you to experiment with multiple shades and create a unique and artistic manicure.

Tropical and Floral Prints: Summer is a time to embrace playful nail art, including tropical and floral designs. Think palm tree silhouettes, hibiscus flowers, or bright exotic prints that capture the essence of summer vacations.

Fruit-Inspired Nails: Nails inspired by fruits like watermelon, pineapple, or citrus are a fun and whimsical choice for summer. You can create cute fruit designs or use colors that represent these delicious treats.

Nude and Natural Nails: For those who prefer a more understated look, nude and natural nail colors are a timeless and versatile choice. Nude shades, soft beige, or light peach give a clean and elegant appearance, suitable for any occasion. Also sheer finishes, such as soft pinks and milky whites, offer a subtle and feminine touch to your nails.

Glitter and Metallic Accents: Add some sparkle to your summer nails with glitter or metallic nail polish. You can apply glitter as an accent on one or two nails or create full-on metallic manicures that catch the sunlight and create a stunning effect. Metallic nail colours such as silver, gold, and bronze are great for adding a touch of glam to your summer look.

Abstract and Artistic Designs: Get creative with abstract nail art designs. This can include geometric shapes, watercolor effects, or painterly strokes. Abstract nails allow you to showcase your artistic side and create personalized and eye-catching manicures.

Negative Space Nails: Negative space nails involve leaving certain parts of the nail bare to create interesting designs. You can incorporate negative space with geometric shapes, stripes, or other patterns for a modern and minimalist look.

Ultimately, the choice of nail colour depends on personal preference and style. Here are our favourite nail polish trends for summer:

Milky Peach Nail Polish

This subtle orange tint is inspired with sherbet, an iced dessert containing both fruit juice and milk. The fresh, and yummy shade brings to mind the spirit of holiday yet translates into a more high-fashion look. Warm peachy-pink is trendy and safe enough to wear it in the office.

Featured on: Fatima Lopes

Tangerine Nail Polish

Inspired by Sephora and Pantone’s colour trend forecasting, the vibrant tangerine tango shade has apparently a humble origin: an orange peel. Your fingertips and toes will love the energetic boost of popping intense reddish-orange colour straight out of the swinging ’60s. Ditch last season’s pearly and opalescent right now!

Featured on: Viktor & Rolf

Pastel Nail Polish

Pretty polishes that will have your fingertips looking fancy. Whether you choose sweet lilac, pistachio green, pale blue, juicy watermelon or translucent pink, demure pastels are incredibly sophisticated and refined, but with a magical touch for the perfect fairytale ending.

Featured on: Narciso Rodriguez

Pink-Red Nail Polish

Stay on-trend right down to the tips of your nails with a creamy deep luscious berry. Delicious and fashion-forward, this nail polish brings to mind blowing raspberries ripening in the sun. Red and pinkish pigment combination results in the elegant nail colour you won’t resist.

Featured on: Givenchy

Nude Nail Polish

They say, nude is the new black. Although beige nail polish matches your skin tone and looks like a nail foundation it adds an instant touch of flair to your nails. Classic, chic and fashionably indispensable a good nude nail polish lengthens your fingers impeccably.

Featured on: Ralph Lauren

Remember, nail polish trends are all about expressing your personal style and having fun with your nails. Whether you opt for bold and bright colours, delicate pastels, or playful nail art, summer is the time to experiment and enjoy vibrant and exciting nail looks.