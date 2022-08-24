Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
24 Aug

How to Find a Pair of Jeans that Fits

by Gabi
Fall Fashion
distressed-denim

If you’re a woman, you know how hard it can be to find a pair of jeans that fits. Plenty of women will only buy jeans in one specific style from one specific brand, because that’s the only pair of jeans they’ve ever found that fits the way they want a pair of jeans to fit.

And that’s a shame, because a pair of jeans that fits well can make you look and feel fantastic. It shouldn’t be that hard to find a well-fitting pair of jeans. But if you know how to shop for your body type, and understand the different cuts and styles of jeans available, you’ll have an easier time finding jeans that will hug your curves in all the right ways.

distressed jeans and flats

Know the Cuts and Styles of Jeans

You’re probably aware that there are different cuts and styles of jeans out there, but just because you’ve heard of a “boyfriend jean” doesn’t mean you know what that means, right? But understanding the different styles of jeans and how they’re cut differently can help you pick the best pair for you.

For example, boyfriend jeans have a baggier cut that rides lower on the waist. They’re roomier in the hips and thighs. Straight leg jeans have a slim fit that isn’t skintight. Skinny jeans have the slimmest fit, and are often skin-tight or hug the body quite closely. Bootcut jeans have a very slight flare at the bottom of the leg, enough to accommodate the top of a boot. Flare-leg jeans flare out at the bottom of the legs, and can go as far as being bell-bottoms if the flare is large enough.

Understand Your Body Type

Most women fall into one of several body type categories: rectangle, triangle, inverted triangle, apple, and hourglass. If you have a rectangle body type, you have few curves; your hips, waist, and shoulders are all about the same size. If you have a triangle body type, you have larger hips, but smaller shoulders and bust. If you have an inverted triangle body, you have a large bust with a slim waist and hips that are about the same size.

If you have an apple figure, you have slim legs and a large bust, but tend to carry your extra weight around your middle. If you have an hourglass body type, your shoulders, hips, and bust are about the same size, but your waist is at least ten inches smaller. When you gain weight, you tend to carry it throughout your body.

white cardigan blue denim

Choose Jeans that Will Flatter Your Shape

Knowing your body type will make it easier to choose jeans that will fit and flatter your figure. A couple of jeans styles are appropriate for every body type: straight leg and skinny. Many women may shy away from skinny jeans, especially triangle and hourglass-shaped women with heavier hips and thighs, but a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans can actually have a slimming effect. Skinny jeans will hug your curves and you can get them in any rise you want – low-rise to show off slim hips, high-rise to cinch in the waist, or mid-rise to support the abdomen.

Straight leg jeans for women provide a slightly more relaxed silhouette than skinny jeans. They fit without being skin-tight. Straight leg is a classic cut that can be dressed up or down.

Some cuts work best for women with triangle and hourglass bodies. Flares and bootcuts provide a visual counterbalance to curves, so they can flatter women with large hips. If you have large hips, boyfriend jeans can provide a little extra room for the thighs and hips, but avoid wearing any pair of jeans too baggy, because it will just make you look heavier than you actually are.

If you have an apple, rectangle, or inverted triangle body, try a boyfriend jean. If you have slim hips, the extra slouch in the hips can really draw attention to them. If you want something that fits a little more snugly, try a straight leg cut. If you have a slim waist and small belly, don high-rise or low-rise cuts. If you carry more weight around your belly, go for the mid-rise jeans.

Finding a pair of jeans that fits is all about understanding your body type and knowing what jean styles will work best with it. Once you know what to look for, it’ll be easier than ever to find a pair of jeans that fits great.

