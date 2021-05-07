Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
7 May

Fashion for Lazy Days

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
student surfing the internet

Whether you call it a lazy day, duvet day, or even just having a bit of downtime, there is a certain kind of luxury that comes from knowing you don’t have to leave your home, or even your bedroom, for a whole day. Even during these sedentary periods, you might want to still look your best, especially if your partner has also opted to take the day off alongside you. While you might not put your usual amount of effort into looking great, there are still ways that you can keep on top of your appearance.

Loungewear Choices

woman during pandemic

One of the main benefits of a lazy day is that you no longer need to find a formal outfit fit for being seen outside of the home. Even so, that doesn’t mean you need to look sloppy. Rather than turning to your old t-shirts, or less, it can help to have some gorgeous loungewear pieces in your wardrobe. By opting for a piece from the luxury loungewear range by Natori, you can look like your style is deliberately casual, yet still full of fashion know-how. On top of this, having up-market items can also bring a bit of glam to your lazy day, even if it is to be spent curled up eating snacks and binge-watching Netflix.

Consider Your Skin

clean skin

It can be tempting to forego all aspects of your usual routine when having a lazy day, but this can cause you problems in the future. At the very bare minimum, you should at least wash your face, both in the morning and at night, to help prevent flare-ups and skin irritation. If you can, showering, exfoliating, and moisturising can also keep your skin in great condition.

Another benefit of taking a little time out of your day to do all this is that your loungewear will feel nicer against clean, soft skin, than it would if you were to put it on over all the oils, dirt, and build-up from yesterday’s events, meaning you can look and feel great.

Just Brush

hair dryer

Another aspect of lazy days that should not be overlooked is brushing both your teeth and hair. Maintaining good oral hygiene can help you to feel fresh and clean, even when you plan to stay on the couch for the next six hours. Brushing your hair will also make you look that bit more “together” too. In addition to this, it will help keep your hair in good condition and get rid of any loose strands that could otherwise become ensnared in those gorgeous loungewear pieces. Even on the laziest of leisure or sick days, hygiene is still an absolute must.

Staying fashionable when you plan on doing nothing doesn’t mean you need to spend hours on your hair, makeup, or outfit. Instead, it is about finding the clothing pieces that give you maximum comfort, while still highlighting how stunning you are, as well as maintaining a good level of basic hygiene for an all-round put together effect. Having a lazy day can do a lot of good for your mental health, especially when you keep looking after your physical health too.

How to Avoid Family Drama on Your Wedding Day
