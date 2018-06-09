I’m sure you have tried gazillion bathing suits this summer to find the perfect one. But did you put as much thought into your beach bag? Some people (mostly men) bring just a towel to the beach. But we’re not them!

Ready to find the right beach bag to take you through the summer in style? From a regular canvas tote and the comfy on the arm messenger bag to the dressy straw bag, we present the best designer beach bags to take to the shore and beyond.

Beach tote bag

A casual day on the sand doesn’t mean you have to compromise your chic style. This carry-all beach handbag fits everything you need for a fun day in the sun with no submission. The beach tote bag will allow you to accent chic looks with a little extra casual cuteness and your fancy colour choice.

Beach straw bag

This woven straw bag adds a top-notch tropical flair to the beach-going casual attire. It features tons of room for everything you may need from a sunscreen to the fedora hat and flip-flops. Straw bags look so adorable that after holiday you will want to take it from the beach to cocktails.

Messenger bag

Careshive Messenger Beach Bag

Shocked? Nope, because a carefree sporty style is so fashionable today. With the pretty texture on the exterior, this cute messenger bag is 100% functional as it carries everything for a day at the beach or pool.

Other editor’s picks to consider: