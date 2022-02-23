How to Wear Mules, Spring’s Signature Shoe Style

For the few weeks, we have been busy analysing Spring runways to give you the update on what to wear in the new season. From many trends that have emerged, probably the most questionable one is one of the spring shoe trends – mules, once a signature shoe for the 1960s.

Mule, a French word, is a style of shoe that is backless and often closed-toed. Mules can be any heel height – from flat to high.

Looks like designers are all about giving new life to the old style. High or low, flat, with a chunky heel, or a sleek stiletto, the mules of 2022 are nowhere near the unflattering orthopedic slip-ons, or garden clogs. The new mule is something you will want to slip into!

Mules and clogs have made an appearance in the Chanel Spring 2010 show, then we saw the awkward Miu Miu mules from Spring Summer 2012, and interesting Louis Vuitton cap toe mules in the same season. Now the classic backless shoe has had the luxurious makeover we have seen at Altuzarra, Chloé, Céline and Kenzo.

Apart from the looks, mules have become more comfy. Forget about the backless shoes clomping down the streets, the modern mules do not make this annoying clack-clack sound! The other advantage is that they are great during a transitional time – think about the tricky April weather. Mules cover more than classic pumps but still let your foot breathe thanks to the backless silhouette.

Shopping tips? Look for the mules with a closed pointed toe and sophisticated, modern cuts. Choose the ones with chunky heels if you have large legs and heavier ankles. Girls with sleek legs are free to wear the higher heel, of course if they feel comfortable walking in them. Here is a list of where to buy this shoe now for a steal: