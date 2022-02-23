How to Wear Mules, Spring’s Signature Shoe Style

Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
For the few weeks, we have been busy analysing Spring runways to give you the update on what to wear in the new season. From many trends that have emerged, probably the most questionable one is one of the spring shoe trends – mules, once a signature shoe for the 1960s.
Mule, a French word, is a style of shoe that is backless and often closed-toed. Mules can be any heel height – from flat to high.
Looks like designers are all about giving new life to the old style. High or low, flat, with a chunky heel, or a sleek stiletto, the mules of 2022 are nowhere near the unflattering orthopedic slip-ons, or garden clogs. The new mule is something you will want to slip into!
Apart from the looks, mules have become more comfy. Forget about the backless shoes clomping down the streets, the modern mules do not make this annoying clack-clack sound! The other advantage is that they are great during a transitional time – think about the tricky April weather. Mules cover more than classic pumps but still let your foot breathe thanks to the backless silhouette.
Shopping tips? Look for the mules with a closed pointed toe and sophisticated, modern cuts. Choose the ones with chunky heels if you have large legs and heavier ankles. Girls with sleek legs are free to wear the higher heel, of course if they feel comfortable walking in them. Here is a list of where to buy this shoe now for a steal:
