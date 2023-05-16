Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
16 May

Why Breitling Is An Enduringly Popular Watch Brand

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
Breitling watch

Renowned for their quality and expertise, Breitling is a brand that has been exceeding standards for Swiss timepieces since the later part of the 1800s. Whether it be timekeeping in the air, on land or at sea, Breitling have stood out as a leader in chronographs, dive watches, and pilot accessories.

Over the last 20 years, they have focused on perfecting high-accuracy quartz and mechanical pieces, with a heavy emphasis on creating movements within an in-house setting. In this article, we’ll discuss what has made Breitling such a popular brand over the years and how they’ve gone from strength the strength.

Unbeatable quality

In order to ensure absolutely reliable read-off by the Swiss Official Chronometer testing institute, all movements must be equipped with a black seconds hand and white working dial.

The movements are wound each day, using specialist equipment that turns the crown according to a set number of rotations. It is the technology that then records the position of the seconds hand, with this being done at different temperatures and positions.

Due to their strict quality control, Breitling holds the title of chronometer-certified, meaning their watches are 99.99% accurate. This is reflected in the incredibly vast collection of modern chronograph watches by Breitling.

Commitment to sustainability

Breitling has been a proud partner of the Ocean Conservancy since 2018, which is working to clean up beaches and the ocean. The watch specialist has supported the organisation with the introduction of its intricately designed Superocean Heritage Chronograph 44, a model made from recycled nylon waste and adorned with the recognisable ‘Outerknown’ emblem.

The watch was launched alongside a large beach-cleaning campaign in Bali. During this event, 100 Breitling guests supported staff at Ocean Conservancy to clear hundreds of kilograms of rubbish on the shore. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the special edition watch, limited to 1,000 pieces, was also donated by Breitling.

Providing much-needed assistance

Similar to the ‘Watches for Professionals’ series, the Breitling Emergency collection does as advertised. The concept behind the range was to aid those who may wander off the beaten track and find themselves in uncertain situations.

At the time of its release, the ‘Emergency’ watch was the only one of its kind that could emit an emergency signal using a dual-frequency transmitter. This could then trigger rescue efforts. As a result, the watch has become increasingly popular among those embarking on expeditions in rough terrain and has proved capable of saving human lives.

Strong connection to aviation

There has always been a strong relationship between the aviation industry and Breitling. Since the beginning, the Chronomat has been a popular choice amongst pilots. The Breitling Navitimer is the epitome of the pilot’s watch, revolutionising the aviation world with its circular slide rule on the bezel. Since its release in 1952, little has changed in the design, and rightly so.

The brand’s partnership with Italian Air Force, Fecce Tricolori, led to a special edition commemoration of the Chronomat, reinforcing the connection between pioneers in aviation and the Swiss manufacturer.

Related Posts

  • The History of Luxury Watch BrandsThe History of Luxury Watch BrandsLuxury watches have been a symbol of status and success for centuries, with watchmakers crafting intricate timepieces to show off their skill. From the pocket watches worn by royalty in the 17th century to the modern smartwatches of today, luxury watch brands are renowned for their […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Polka Dot Dresses That Will Make Everyone SmilePolka Dot Dresses That Will Make Everyone SmileMany fashionistas have been spotted in dresses with dots of different diameters, from small to very large. Some chose black dress having white dots which is a classic and women around the world adore it, regardless of age and social status. With the resurgence of polka dots on the Spring […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Is the Future of Fashion Stitchless?Is the Future of Fashion Stitchless?The fashion industry is one of the most ingenious sectors out there, with designers constantly coming up with new ideas about how to push things forward. Now, there could be a move away from traditional threads to more futuristic, stitchless garments. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • What You Need To Know About Antique JewelryWhat You Need To Know About Antique JewelryThe key difference between antique and vintage jewelry is the time period of manufacture. Vintage jewelry falls between 20-100 years old while antique jewelry is usually defined as jewelry crafted more than 100 years ago. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • How to Get Outstanding Deals on Women’s Clothes During Black Week?How to Get Outstanding Deals on Women’s Clothes During Black Week?The holiday season is around the corner, and with it comes great deals for anyone who wants to revamp their lifestyle. This cosy season comes packed with many activities and, at the same time, a massive chance for women to go the extra mile in their shopping. Posted in Shopping
  • Top Fall 2022 / Winter 2023 Fashion Must-HavesTop Fall 2022 / Winter 2023 Fashion Must-HavesFashionistas around the world drool over the new must-have items and trends in fashion and accessories. This time designers give us a hope for the next, very sophisticated and ladylike season. There’s no compromise in fashion these days – London, New York, Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks […] Posted in Fashion Trends
Previous post
1980s Fashion Tips From The Catwalks
You might also like
mens watch
The History of Luxury Watch Brands
2023-04-27
envelope clutch
Envelope Clutch Will Make Your Outfits More Classy
2023-04-18
red heels
Floral Shoes: Pumps, Sandals and Wedges
2023-04-05