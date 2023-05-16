Renowned for their quality and expertise, Breitling is a brand that has been exceeding standards for Swiss timepieces since the later part of the 1800s. Whether it be timekeeping in the air, on land or at sea, Breitling have stood out as a leader in chronographs, dive watches, and pilot accessories.

Over the last 20 years, they have focused on perfecting high-accuracy quartz and mechanical pieces, with a heavy emphasis on creating movements within an in-house setting. In this article, we’ll discuss what has made Breitling such a popular brand over the years and how they’ve gone from strength the strength.

Unbeatable quality

In order to ensure absolutely reliable read-off by the Swiss Official Chronometer testing institute, all movements must be equipped with a black seconds hand and white working dial.

The movements are wound each day, using specialist equipment that turns the crown according to a set number of rotations. It is the technology that then records the position of the seconds hand, with this being done at different temperatures and positions.

Due to their strict quality control, Breitling holds the title of chronometer-certified, meaning their watches are 99.99% accurate. This is reflected in the incredibly vast collection of modern chronograph watches by Breitling.

Commitment to sustainability

Breitling has been a proud partner of the Ocean Conservancy since 2018, which is working to clean up beaches and the ocean. The watch specialist has supported the organisation with the introduction of its intricately designed Superocean Heritage Chronograph 44, a model made from recycled nylon waste and adorned with the recognisable ‘Outerknown’ emblem.

The watch was launched alongside a large beach-cleaning campaign in Bali. During this event, 100 Breitling guests supported staff at Ocean Conservancy to clear hundreds of kilograms of rubbish on the shore. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the special edition watch, limited to 1,000 pieces, was also donated by Breitling.

Providing much-needed assistance

Similar to the ‘Watches for Professionals’ series, the Breitling Emergency collection does as advertised. The concept behind the range was to aid those who may wander off the beaten track and find themselves in uncertain situations.

At the time of its release, the ‘Emergency’ watch was the only one of its kind that could emit an emergency signal using a dual-frequency transmitter. This could then trigger rescue efforts. As a result, the watch has become increasingly popular among those embarking on expeditions in rough terrain and has proved capable of saving human lives.

Strong connection to aviation

There has always been a strong relationship between the aviation industry and Breitling. Since the beginning, the Chronomat has been a popular choice amongst pilots. The Breitling Navitimer is the epitome of the pilot’s watch, revolutionising the aviation world with its circular slide rule on the bezel. Since its release in 1952, little has changed in the design, and rightly so.

The brand’s partnership with Italian Air Force, Fecce Tricolori, led to a special edition commemoration of the Chronomat, reinforcing the connection between pioneers in aviation and the Swiss manufacturer.