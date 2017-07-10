Laid-back glamour meets beachy chic in seasonal favourite braided jute or woven raffia espadrilles that work wonders with all your warm-weather essentials. Summery? Check. Sweet? Check. Sexy? Check. So what you’re waiting for?

Kaufman: “Wedge espadrilles are more comfortable than a stiletto but they give you height. They go with almost every look of the season – from floral dresses to shorts. They’re a great investment.”

Celebrity inspiration

A-listers have already adopted the straw braiding trend. If you’re new to espadrilles, here’s my fashion tip. Follow Brad Pitt’s leading ladies to add instant chic to your warm weather look.

Firstly, espadrille’s easy attitude corresponds with a classical nautical styling to change the line torwards a different helm. Look to Jennifer Aniston who wears striped blouses, and white shorts and complements them with her beautiful blonde beach waves.

Secondly, espadrille wedges are a bit boho so they will add a shot of 70s-inspired moody glamour. Wear them with a maxi dress, a floppy hat, or a chunky necklace, as seen on Angelina Jolie.

Trendy espadrilles for summer

Either flat or with a raised heel, espadrilles promise to keep you with the latest trends. To redefine the hot summer style, choose the ones with a rubber or cork sole that will keep your step safe and bouncy.

Opt for espadrilles with a pastel upper to counterpoint the season’s essential white. Go bold with a girly floral print or update your look with an understated pair of metallic wedges. Once you choose the most suitable pair for you, you will never want to take it off your feet – the sun-drenched wedges are perfect for various events from summer garden cocktail parties to beach side weddings.