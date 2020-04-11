The quarantine and social distancing caused by the COVID-19 pandemic mean that your salon visits are at an end. No one knows exactly how long this type of “lockdown” will last. But experts state that the longer you avoid social contacts the better. Therefore, learning how to do all your hair care at home is essential. The following tips will not only help you take care of yourself but your whole family.

Make YouTube your friend

The Internet is your friend whenever you need information on anything. But in regards of hair care, YouTube is the best source today. It’s literally packed with a variety of beauty bloggers who share all kinds of helpful tips.

The reason why you should stick with YouTube instead of regular beauty blogs is that videos are just more effective. You can read a dozen articles on how to bleach your hair, but seeing it once would be much more effective. Most importantly, it’s safer for your locks.

Giving your hair a hot oil treatment or even making homemade shampoo and conditioner are things you can allow to mess up. This won’t be good for your hair, but it won’t cause any permanent damage either.

However, cutting your locks wrong is a problem you might not be able to solve on your own.

But with the help of free educational videos, you should be able to learn anything you need. And those skills will extend not only to you but to your family as well because you can become their stylist. Even as the things stand now you can get yourself a salon stool and some equipment to turn your bathroom into a real beauty parlor. Who knows, you might discover that you had a hidden talent for hair styling. Considering the rapidly rising unemployment rate, a change of profession might be a good thing for your future.

Never skip a trim

To keep your hair in the best shape while cut off from your stylist, you should trim it regularly. You might not be able to get it exactly right. But you will be able to make it look much better than if you let it grow out without any control.

It’s important to stick to the recommended frequency of trims. However, at the beginning, you should cut very little to reduce the risk of ruining your hairstyle. Therefore, you might need to trim more often, for example every two weeks.

It would be best to trim your hair when it’s clean and air-dried. This way, you reduce the risk of cutting off too much. But remember that textured hair takes to trims better when it’s saturated with water. Use a spray to get your locks wet, but make sure they aren’t dripping. Also, remember that when cutting wet hair, the result will be shorter than it appears.

The most important rule of trimming hair at home is to use professional shears. You don’t have to invest in a top-of-the-line brand product. But it’s imperative to use shears designed for cutting hair. Regular scissors will damage your tresses badly and cause the ends to split.

Skip the coloring for now

Coloring your hair at home isn’t that hard and you can do this if you really want to. However, it might be even better to use this time of isolation as an opportunity to let your locks “rest” for a bit.

Instead, use this time for intense rejuvenation. You can make a variety of hair care treatments from various ingredients you have in your pantry. With so much time spent at home, you finally have an opportunity to offer extra care to your hair. So, use it to make it healthier. This way, by the end of it, your tresses will be shiny and string enhancing your natural beauty.

Also, pampering yourself in such small ways will help you stay positive during these trying times. Experts predict that this period of enforced social isolation combined with money issues and overall uncertainty will cause a rise in mental health issues. Therefore, you should any opportunity you can to reduce stress. Turning your home into a beauty salon for yourself and your family will help.