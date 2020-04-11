Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
11 Apr

How to Care for Your Hair at Home During the COVID-19 Pandemic

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
woman hair

The quarantine and social distancing caused by the COVID-19 pandemic mean that your salon visits are at an end. No one knows exactly how long this type of “lockdown” will last. But experts state that the longer you avoid social contacts the better. Therefore, learning how to do all your hair care at home is essential. The following tips will not only help you take care of yourself but your whole family.

Make YouTube your friend

hair dryer

The Internet is your friend whenever you need information on anything. But in regards of hair care, YouTube is the best source today. It’s literally packed with a variety of beauty bloggers who share all kinds of helpful tips.

The reason why you should stick with YouTube instead of regular beauty blogs is that videos are just more effective. You can read a dozen articles on how to bleach your hair, but seeing it once would be much more effective. Most importantly, it’s safer for your locks.

Giving your hair a hot oil treatment or even making homemade shampoo and conditioner are things you can allow to mess up. This won’t be good for your hair, but it won’t cause any permanent damage either.

However, cutting your locks wrong is a problem you might not be able to solve on your own.

But with the help of free educational videos, you should be able to learn anything you need. And those skills will extend not only to you but to your family as well because you can become their stylist. Even as the things stand now you can get yourself a salon stool and some equipment to turn your bathroom into a real beauty parlor. Who knows, you might discover that you had a hidden talent for hair styling. Considering the rapidly rising unemployment rate, a change of profession might be a good thing for your future.

Never skip a trim

hair cut

To keep your hair in the best shape while cut off from your stylist, you should trim it regularly. You might not be able to get it exactly right. But you will be able to make it look much better than if you let it grow out without any control.

It’s important to stick to the recommended frequency of trims. However, at the beginning, you should cut very little to reduce the risk of ruining your hairstyle. Therefore, you might need to trim more often, for example every two weeks.

It would be best to trim your hair when it’s clean and air-dried. This way, you reduce the risk of cutting off too much. But remember that textured hair takes to trims better when it’s saturated with water. Use a spray to get your locks wet, but make sure they aren’t dripping. Also, remember that when cutting wet hair, the result will be shorter than it appears.

The most important rule of trimming hair at home is to use professional shears. You don’t have to invest in a top-of-the-line brand product. But it’s imperative to use shears designed for cutting hair. Regular scissors will damage your tresses badly and cause the ends to split.

Skip the coloring for now

woman with pink hair

Coloring your hair at home isn’t that hard and you can do this if you really want to. However, it might be even better to use this time of isolation as an opportunity to let your locks “rest” for a bit.

Instead, use this time for intense rejuvenation. You can make a variety of hair care treatments from various ingredients you have in your pantry. With so much time spent at home, you finally have an opportunity to offer extra care to your hair. So, use it to make it healthier. This way, by the end of it, your tresses will be shiny and string enhancing your natural beauty.

Also, pampering yourself in such small ways will help you stay positive during these trying times. Experts predict that this period of enforced social isolation combined with money issues and overall uncertainty will cause a rise in mental health issues. Therefore, you should any opportunity you can to reduce stress. Turning your home into a beauty salon for yourself and your family will help.

Related Posts

  • Blonde Is Trending in 2020 But Should You Go for It?Blonde Is Trending in 2020 But Should You Go for It?Blonde hair is trending this year. But going blonde is still a big change, and it might affect your life in ways you haven’t anticipated. Therefore, be sure to consider the following things before you make the final decision. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • The Often Skipped Beauty Tips For Black WomenThe Often Skipped Beauty Tips For Black WomenBlack women often battle for beauty tips that deal with their issues, that help them find makeup with the right pigmentation for their skin tone, and tips that actually work. We have curated some top tips for you to try at home and enjoy some new techniques. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Looking Your Best Any Time You Walk Out the Front DoorLooking Your Best Any Time You Walk Out the Front DoorImpressions matter in the modern age. You just never know who you'll meet any time you're out and about in public. You can never guess who may spot you when you're totally unaware. If you want to avoid embarrassment and awkward situations galore, then you need to make it a goal to always […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Hair Loss & Re-finding Your ConfidenceHair Loss & Re-finding Your ConfidenceHair is so intrinsically linked with our identity, both for men and women. But for women, it’s also a sign of femininity, a way to express ourselves and a social standards. When it starts to fall out – whether because of hormonal fluctuations or genetic predispositions – it can be a […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • 5 Ways You Can Feel Glamorous Every Single Day5 Ways You Can Feel Glamorous Every Single DayIt's not easy to feel glamorous when we're trying to get the kids to school on time or we're dealing with disgruntled customers at work, however, there are some simple, straightforward ways you can look and feel gorgeous. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • What Argan Oil Is, And Why Your Skin Needs It NowWhat Argan Oil Is, And Why Your Skin Needs It NowArgan oil is a compound that comes from the nuts of the argan tree. It’s got essential nutrients for your body, such as oleic and linoleic acid. These compounds are essentially healthy fats—some of the same are found in olive oil. Oleic acid specifically is well known for what it can do […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
Previous post
How to Build an Affordable Work Wardrobe
You might also like
woman hair
Hair Loss & Re-finding Your Confidence
2020-02-23
woman hair
Heat Styling Is Not the Devil (If You Do It Right)
2020-02-13
woman in a sporty jumper
5 Ways You Can Feel Glamorous Every Single Day
2020-01-31
Follow Me On Instagram
Nie każdy wie, że jestem fanką książek psychologicznych w wydaniu popularnonaukowym 😊 oto kilka pozycji, które zamierzam przeczytać w trakcie przymusowej akcji #zostańwdomu #stayhome #stayathome #covid #covid2020 #bookstagram #bookreading #bookshelf #booklover #bookworm #kraków #krakow #polishgirl #polishwoman #instagramczyta #koronawirus #czytambolubie #kwarantanna #katarzynamiller #książki #psychoterapia #psychologia #rozwój #reading #bookpassion #zostajewdomu @zwierciadlo_miesiecznik @dadada_pl @zlotemysli.pl
Fascynujące życie w cieniu koronawirusa 😂 #polishgirl #polishwoman #koronawirus #zostańwdomu #zostanwdomu #potd📷 #potd #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsoftheday #catsofig #catstagram #catofday
Whitepress umieścił mnie na liście 100 kobiet w branży SEO 😊 #work #seo #sem #ppc #googleads #googleadwords #googlemaps #pozycjonowanie #kampania #searchengineoptimization #searchenginemarketing #searchengines #entrepreneurship #business #businesswoman #workworkwork #seotips #seoservices #semkrk #whitepress #contentmarketing #seoaudit #seoaudits #linkbuilding #potd📷 #potd #polishwoman #polishgirl #dzienkobiet
Sówka chłodzi się w strumyku #brzozów #rbr #animallover #animallovers #animals #owl #owls #sowa #sówka #zwierzęta #zwierzeta #fauna #podkarpacie #podkarpackie #podkarpaciejestpiękne #potd📷 #potd #potd❤
Kitku wieczorową porą #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catscatscats #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #cats_of_world #catsoftheday #catlover #catseverywhere #catsruleeverythingaroundme #catsofig #catlady #catofday #catstagram #catlounge #catig #catoftheday #potd📷 #potd #poland #animallover #animallovers #animals
Mediolan w styczniu 😍 #mediolan #mediolan #milanfashion #milano #milanfashionweek #milanfashionweek2020 #milano🇮🇹 #travelbook #traveller #travels #travelgram #travelphotography #travelgirl #travelling #travel #traveltheworld #italianstyle #italy #italy🇮🇹 #italian_city #milan #milanostreetstyle #milanotoday
Love Moschino ❤ #moschino #lovemoschino #moschinobag #moschinobags #moschinolove #fashionlovers #fashionista #fashionblog #fashionweek #fashionworld #fashionblogger #fashionistas #fashionable #milano #milan #milanfashionweek #milanfashion #milanfashionweek2020 #valentinesday #valentines #valentinesday2020 #handbags #handbag #bags #bag #baglover #bagaddict #handbagaddict
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)