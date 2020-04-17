Handbag is more than merely an accessory – it is your style statement – your status symbol. Bags even complement your style, giving you a fashionable yet chic look.

According to fashion designers, we’re going to see a lot of classic puffy clutches, crochets and, croc-handy bags while some would be innovative like cute little, teeny-weeny micro bags in trend. Here, explore the best five season-appropriate handbags you are going to see everywhere in spring 2020.

Croissant Bags

Embed from Getty Images

The soft puffy leather moon bag is covet-ably back in go-to accessory trend. This pillowy 90’s iconic style is perfectly sized to fit your cardholder, phone, and other essentials. Thumbs up for Bottega Veneta – thanks for the modern touch to this classic pastry piece. The elegant collection of Louis Vuitton, Lemaire, Nanushka, Poolside’s croissant bags are also very alluring. Be ready to see a lot of croissants out of the runways this year.

Micro Bags

Embed from Getty Images

A minimalist micro can be an exquisite accessory for a fresh 2020 look. You’ll see lots of micro-bags that show a sense of fashion and authority, despite their tiny size. Longchamp and FENDI have micro versions of some of their iconic handbags, which can also be worn cross-body. You can float huge fantasy with Gucci, Loewe, Jacquemus micro bags. We’re in complete love with these teeny tiny adorable micro bags this spring.

Croc-embossed Bags

Embed from Getty Images

Handbag staple with plenty of attitude. Both feminine and fierce it’s easy to see why the fabulous croc bags are burning up the fashion scene. In 2020, croc-embossed shoes and bags are found everywhere, and they are always cute, literally. Reptilian touch to accessories wardrobe is ready to take you sky-high with Chloé, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Mulberry, Marc Jacobs croc-embossed handbags vibe.

Fringe Bags

Embed from Getty Images

Fringe bags are ruling the SS2020 runways, so the fringe skirts, dresses, and jackets are. We’re gonna see this trend in the streets and everywhere. Now many designers like JW Anderson, Miu Miu, Valentino, Paco Rabanne Givenchy are putting their iconic spin on the fringe bags silhouette—taking fashion to the next level, though.

Crochet Bags

Embed from Getty Images

Super functional and stylish Crochet bags are here to be your trend accessory in spring summer 2020. These are not only your best partner on a vacation trip but also add boho-chic look instantly. Alexander Mcqueen crochet handbags are the hottest trend in town. Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Stella McCartney’s edition are also worth investing in.

Bags are basically a comfort and utility purchase—but some 2020 trends are amazingly useful while some are just for fun. Which handbag trend are you going to flare this spring?