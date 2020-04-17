Featured Posts

To top
17 Apr

Spring Summer 2020 Bag Trends From Fashion Shows

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
handbag trends

Handbag is more than merely an accessory – it is your style statement – your status symbol. Bags even complement your style, giving you a fashionable yet chic look.

According to fashion designers, we’re going to see a lot of classic puffy clutches, crochets and, croc-handy bags while some would be innovative like cute little, teeny-weeny micro bags in trend. Here, explore the best five season-appropriate handbags you are going to see everywhere in spring 2020.

Croissant Bags

Embed from Getty Images

The soft puffy leather moon bag is covet-ably back in go-to accessory trend. This pillowy 90’s iconic style is perfectly sized to fit your cardholder, phone, and other essentials. Thumbs up for – thanks for the modern touch to this classic pastry piece. The elegant collection of Louis Vuitton, Lemaire, Nanushka, Poolside’s croissant bags are also very alluring. Be ready to see a lot of croissants out of the runways this year.

Micro Bags

Embed from Getty Images

A minimalist micro can be an exquisite accessory for a fresh 2020 look. You’ll see lots of micro-bags that show a sense of fashion and authority, despite their tiny size. Longchamp and have micro versions of some of their iconic handbags, which can also be worn cross-body. You can float huge fantasy with Gucci, Loewe, Jacquemus micro bags. We’re in complete love with these teeny tiny adorable micro bags this spring.

Croc-embossed Bags

Embed from Getty Images

Handbag staple with plenty of attitude. Both feminine and fierce it’s easy to see why the fabulous croc bags are burning up the fashion scene. In 2020, croc-embossed shoes and bags are found everywhere, and they are always cute, literally. Reptilian touch to accessories wardrobe is ready to take you sky-high with , Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Mulberry, Marc Jacobs croc-embossed handbags vibe.

READ MORE: 10 Ever Stylish Crocodile Bags

Fringe Bags

Embed from Getty Images

Fringe bags are ruling the SS2020 runways, so the fringe skirts, dresses, and jackets are. We’re gonna see this trend in the streets and everywhere. Now many designers like JW Anderson, Miu Miu, Valentino, Paco Rabanne Givenchy are putting their iconic spin on the fringe bags silhouette—taking fashion to the next level, though.

READ MORE: Fringe Bag Is A #1 Boho Chic Accessory

Crochet Bags

Embed from Getty Images

Super functional and stylish Crochet bags are here to be your trend accessory in . These are not only your best partner on a vacation trip but also add boho-chic look instantly. Alexander Mcqueen crochet handbags are the hottest trend in town. Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, ’s edition are also worth investing in.

READ MORE: Crochet Pieces That Will Take Your Hippie Look To The Next Level

Bags are basically a comfort and utility purchase—but some 2020 trends are amazingly useful while some are just for fun. Which handbag trend are you going to flare this spring?

  • Spring 2020 Fashion Must-HavesSpring 2020 Fashion Must-HavesFashion designers did not stop working, and they already had their spring-summer fashion lines ready to wear. So, to be prepared to get back in the fashion game, here are this season's fashion must-haves. Posted in Fashion
  • Spring Summer 2020 Shoe Trends From Fashion ShowsSpring Summer 2020 Shoe Trends From Fashion ShowsFrom glass-clear vinyl sandals to square toe shoes to pair with your floral spring dresses, or the chunky sneakers that promise height and comfort, there’s a variety of options ranging from fashionable to functional that'll swing your mood just by looking at them. Here are a few […] Posted in Shoes
  • 10 Outfit-Making Sneakers for Spring10 Outfit-Making Sneakers for SpringThere's no denying that sneakers are huge these days - the global market proves that athleisure trend is still going strong. Fashionistas know that tracksuit pants, knit t-shirts and sneakers are a great addition to every stylish outfit. Check out our editor’s picks. Posted in Spring Fashion, Shoes
  • How to Spot Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM ReplicaHow to Spot Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM ReplicaReleased to the market in 2007, the Neverfull MM from Louis Vuitton is a popular handbag that is on every woman’s Wishlist. The bag exquisitely blends traditional uniqueness with modern fashion for an impeccably gorgeous product. Due to the popularity of the bag, several replicas have […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • What Are The Best Kind Of Accessories?What Are The Best Kind Of Accessories?Did you know it will take a person three seconds to judge you by the shoes and watch you are wearing? Then you can understand why accessories play an integral part in your fashion. The primary aim of wearing accessories is to enhance your outfit. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • 3 Ways You Can Win Designer Clothes3 Ways You Can Win Designer ClothesThe fashion industry has long been acknowledged as one of the most innovative in the world. Style and fashion are driving the globe and have become an increasingly integral part of the economy. Fashion houses influence the world, telling us how to dress and what to wear. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
Previous post
How to Care for Your Hair at Home During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Next post
The Dos and Don’ts of Wearing Earrings
