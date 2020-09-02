A t-shirt is every guy’s default and go-to item of clothing. It is super comfortable and remains effortless yet versatile till today. You are probably fond of wearing that one kind of t-shirt you’ve owned ever since you were 18, maybe it’s time to opt for some cooler options and explore your sense of style and what else looks best on you. Allow us to walk you down through some of the best color options and styles available that will best suit your preferences.

Most stores tend to have a very minimal variety with T-shirts, chances are you might find the same set of shirts, with the same colors on every other store rack. However, there are tons of options to choose from.

Follow these tips and tricks to navigate your inner style and see what suits you the most.

Color

Finding the right color sure is a challenge to deal with. While you might opt for the basic and neutral colors like black, blue, and white it is important that you understand the function of each of them and how they must be styled.

White – White is an ideal choice to opt for. It works best with all the skin tones and is a must-have in your wardrobe section. It looks elegant and not to mention it never seems to go out of style. Just be careful to not mix it with other colors while washing it or you might end up with a huge tie-dye mess. Always wash white with white clothes.

Gray – This kind of tee is a blend of several different colors. Gray seemingly accentuates your masculinity and body. Heads up! You might come across sweat marks with gray and other dark colors.

Black – A definite prized color by all. It’s super versatile and works great with other outfits too. We would not suggest you wear this during the daytime as the color can be a little too overpowering according to the weather conditions. Keep in mind that the intensity of the color would probably fade with time so be careful.

Navy – Instead of a black, navy is a much subtler choice to opt for and can even be worn during the day. It also looks great with jeans!

Others- T-shirts of different colors are a great way to experiment around with colors. Opt for bold or pastel colors and pair them with different tops and sweaters for a unique look that best suits your preference.

Style

Finding the right style of the t-shirt is just as crucial as the color. With many styles to choose from, we’ve listed down some of our top picks that happen to be available online.

V-neck – Just as you would have thought, this T-shirt involves a v-shaped neckline. It is an ideal choice for guys with broad shoulders or who have round faces, to give them an overall slim appearance. Make sure to not make the V-Neck too deep, or you will probably end up looking quite ridiculous.

Longline – The longline shirt is a retro classic from the ’90s combined with a modern-day touch in terms of its slim fit. It is super comfortable to wear and looks quite dope! Do not confuse this with oversized shirts though as they are both different.

The Henley – This is also a Y-neck shirt and is similar to a crew or V-neckline. The neckline may be deep and could even have buttons, it works great for muscular guys with a well-built chest.

Final Thoughts

Here you have it, the best colors and styles to find the perfect t-shirt for you. There are nice models for both genders and for all personalities. Find a t-shirt that suits your needs and that you will feel comfortable wearing.