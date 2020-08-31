Do you love to add some personalized jewelry pieces in your jewelry collection? Well, the customized jewelry items carry a personal touch and sometimes hold special feelings that make you fall in love with them. You can create a piece of jewelry from scratch and add your favorite stones to the metal of your choice. Personalized jewelry represents an incredibly meaningful gift.

I also love to wear personalized jewelry because it’s such a personal thing and so powerful. Whenever I go through some special occasions in my life, I opt to invest in the custom jewelry to transform my memories into lifelong celebrations.

To make a deal with my love for jewelry, I ordered a few custom jewelry pieces from onecklace in sterling silver. I was already convinced of the quality by reading the buyers’ reviews, but I still had to wait until my order delivery. Finally, after a few days, I got my order delivered, and to my surprise, the jewelry items very pretty much satisfying in their gorgeous appearance, quality, and craftsmanship.

I got an elegant Cubic Zirconia Bow Bracelet. The adjustable bracelet is so delicate with such a weightless feel. I love how all the shining cubic zirconia stones play off each other and the beautiful tiny bow ensembles with all my outfits so well.

The other personalized jewelry items I got for myself are Infinity Necklace and Classic Name Necklace. The infinity necklace is very lightweight despite substantial metal. It looks so pretty in 18-inch finest Sterling Silver Box Chain with Lobster Clasp – turns just perfect with my day to night dresses.

The last but not the least item is another my favorite one – Classic Name Necklace. How impressively it showcases my name, GABI crafted in classic font with fine metal, the delicate sterling silver. I love the beautiful chain and Lobster Clasp at the back. The chain’s ideal length of 18 inches let my name standout prominently.

The beautiful creations like above are worth buying to feel and live the delightful and sentimental charm. If you want to put them on and feel their joy for longer years, you need to take proper care to salvage the fine metal jewelry items from the chemicals, colognes, and climatic conditions as I always do.