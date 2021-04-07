When Marilyn Monroe allegedly said, “Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world,” we were fairly certain that she was talking about heels. If you cannot walk in high heels, that basically contradicts any potential conquests, whether you are in the boardroom or the bar. Lucky for you, we have assembled a few extremely helpful tips for how to walk in heels with ease and grace. We advise you to take these tips to heart and try them out as soon as possible since it is safe to assume that heels are not going out of style anytime soon.

Accordingly, we have placed the secrets to walking in heels the right way, in addition to a fresh selection of our favorite heel styles we are loving right now. From affordable basic styles to fashion girl favorites, there is no style you will not see here.

1. Walk Heel to Toe, not Toe to Heel

It is easy to look like an amateur in heels when you put your foot down at once as if you were wearing flat shoes. When you are wearing heels, you have to put your heel down first, followed by your toe. This will make your walk look more natural.

2. Take Small Steps

Wearing heels will decrease your normal stride to a shorter one, so you will increase your number of steps to go the same distance. We are not recommending baby steps, but you must not try to take your usual long strides either.

3. Do not Rush

Trying to walk fast in heels often ends up looking rather awkward. As a result of the smaller steps and the compromised balance, it is wise to take your time in heels. Besides, walking slowly shows an element of confidence.

4. Lean Slightly Back

You may find yourself wanting to walk faster than your heels will allow, and as a result, you will end up stretching your neck forward to compensate. This will end up looking odd, so allow yourself to lean slightly back when you are walking in heels, as this will counteract your inclination to lean forward.

5. Visualize Yourself Walking in a Straight Line

Draw a straight line by looking at your endpoint as you draw. That is the same way you should walk in heels; you will walk more elegantly if you look at your goal point (maybe it is the podium at the end of the stage), and picture a straight line going toward your endpoint, rather than looking down at your heels as you walk.

6. Arch Your Foot Slightly

As you take each step, or if you feel yourself sliding, arch your foot slightly to put pressure on the inside of your shoe. This will help make your shoe fit closer to your foot, making it easier to maneuver.

7. Make Sure Your Shoes Fit

The right fit makes it a whole lot easier to walk in. If your shoes are not fitting, it makes the difficult task of walking naturally in heels almost impossible. Use shoe pads if your heels are too big for a better fit. If they are too small, consider having them stretched by a local shoemaker, or if you have the skills of a cobbler, you can try to stretch them yourself.

8. Relax

Many women feel off-balance and stiff their body when learning how to walk in high heels. Try to relax. Bringing your body in a relaxed position will give you a more comfortable heel-walk experience and make you less likely to hurt yourself. And if you feel foot, leg, or back pain or get really horrible blisters that make heels wearing dangerous and difficult, simply don’t wear them just for the love of shoes. Your feet are obviously more important than any pair of heels.

What about you? – How did you learn walking in heels? Any tips on how to walk easily in high heels?