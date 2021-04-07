Social media has always been quite influential in the world right now. This might be one of the major reasons why big industries, like the australia online casinos industry, are using those platforms to strategically market their products. The fashion industry is also opposing off this platform. Tik Tok is one of the most popular social media platforms that allows users to create and share various trending challenges. Here are some of the fashion challenges that we are loving on Tik Tok right now.

The Buss It Challenge

It’s a new challenge taking over Tik Tok. A lot of celebrities have also hopped into the ‘buss it’ challenge. In the first clip, you will have to be shabbily dressed, with messy hair and no makeup while dancing facing the camera. Then as soon as the beat drops into the song buss it, you drop to the floor into the ‘Buss it’ pose, transitioning into a new sexier fashion piece with hair and makeup to the nines. While some people are now using the challenge to bring out their comic side, others are using it to show their hot glamorous outfits, but everyone is showing off their sharp editing skills and glow-ups.

“The Love it, Couldn’t Wear It” Challenge

The quarantine has led many people to not being able to go according to the plans they had made prior to the COVID outbreak. Even after the restrictions have been lifted, it is not just the same as before. Therefore, others have hopped on to use Tik Tok as a platform to vent. They go ahead and put on the different cool fashion pieces that they could not show off because they can't really go out as planned. Dressing up in different outfits and looks is such an amazing challenge that is giving people the lively vibes in this gloomy period; they get the chance to shuffle their dull wardrobes and bring excitement.

The “Watch Me Glow Up Challenge”

Fashion has always been evolving. You will find that most of the trends that you loved in the early 2000s will be ridiculed right now. Therefore, get to see a fashion evolution of some of your favorite Tik Tok characters. This challenge covers a lot of things, from a timely and personal transformation to changes in one’s style and physical appearance. Several users are making video clips on their transformation from the thumbs down plain look to stunning glo-up look.

The Up Challenge

Cardi B’s “Up” song is now being used to create a makeup revolution. And, you will be witnessing some of the Tik Tokers come from what they call the “ugly” phase and transform into beautiful swans. This challenge is mainly for those who are in love with playful colors, unique appearances, and makeup transformations.

2021 is also going to be Tik Tok look-book central when 2020 proved that anything is possible on Tik Tok, but the key is to stay active and creative and participate more in the newest challenges to have more FUN.

Which newest trend is your favorite? Can’t wait to see what you will come up with.