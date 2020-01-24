Featured Posts

winter fashionista on the snow
Outfit Ideas For This Tricky Transition Fall-Winter Weather
Whether you like it or no, the cool weather is around the corner. The good news is that Fall is the best season for fashion because it is the time to master layers, jewel colours and bold accessories. Let’s talk about the must have items for your wardrobe.
View Post
work clothes and louis vuitton bag
Stylish Office Essentials Every Woman Should Own
Looking for the Fall office essentials you'll want to wear to the office? This is the best where you could go! Read about the top stylish workwear clothes for fall to effortlessly incorporate into your existing workwear.
View Post
woman in a winter coat
10 Women’s Winter Wardrobe Essentials
Fighting off those frigid temperatures with appropriately warm and winter-proof ensemble is a walk in the park. Make your wardrobe a sartorial winter wonderland with these essential clothing staples to keep you looking stylish yet feeling all warm and fuzzy during Jack Frost’s favourite time of year.
View Post
To top
24 Jan

How to Style a Floral Dress Any Time of the Year

by Gabi
Fashion
woman in a floral print drss and pink coat

While most people associate floral dresses with springtime, they’re actually great staple pieces that can be worn all year long. The key to making this flirty, feminine print feel timeless lies in how you style it.

Here’s why floral prints work for any season, and some tips for how to style a floral dress any time of the year.

Why Floral?

“Florals for spring? Groundbreaking.” You might remember this famous movie quote, but while Miranda may have meant it in a harsh way, her feelings are definitely rooted in some truth. Florals reflect the idea of life and sunshine and all of the new, happy things that the start of springtime brings after a cold, harsh winter. Therefore, it’s totally natural–and makes so much sense–to want to bring this print into our clothing for the season. That’s why florals keep coming back as a popular choice for spring, year after year, decade after decade.

While florals may now be an expected option for the springtime, they work all year long because of the many ways they can be styled. With a bit of creativity when it comes to color choice, and some thoughtful layering pieces, you can make your springtime staples appropriate for every single season throughout the year.

woman in a fall dress

Spring Floral Print Dress

Spring and florals will probably always be the perfect pairing. Casual floral dresses are timeless, and easily transition from workdays to date night. When styling your florals for the springtime, it’s all about embracing the warmer days and brighter colors that make this season so magical.

Layer Lightly

In the spring, there can still be a bit of a chill in the air. By building outfits with lightweight layers, you’ll be ready no matter what the forecast calls for!

● For cool spring days, sweaters can still feel seasonally appropriate as long as they are lightweight and light in color. Cream, blush and coral cardigans will keep you warm but looking cool.
● Swap your opaque black stockings for sheer styles, if the temperature allows for it, and style with neutral booties instead of heavy black over the knee boots.

Bring Out Bold Accessories

Springtime is about rebirth and brightness, so why not take some inspiration from nature? Bright accessories bring a pop of color to floral prints, making them seem fresh and, rather unsarcastically, groundbreaking.

● For date night, a pair of peppy pink pumps adds a punch of color to an otherwise understated floral midi dress.
● Chunky, neon sneakers give an extra shot of sporty coolness to casual floral dresses, making an effortless weekend look.
● A dusty orange crossbody bag makes a flowy floral maxi dress feel fabulously boho chic.

Be Rainy-Day Ready

You know what they say about April showers… Be ready for rainy days with a few weatherproof outfits in your wardrobe.

● A classic camel trench coat balances out casual floral dresses so you’re covered, not clashing.
● Cute rain boots in a bold color add some fun and whimsy to an otherwise dreary day.
● For a trendy touch, tastefully mix prints by picking a striped umbrella with a color palette that matches your floral dress.

woman in a summer floral print dress

Summer Floral Print Dress

As the days get longer and hotter, florals can bring even more life and joy to your summer wardrobe. Bare legs and breathable fabrics keep the look feeling fresh, flirty and fun.

Keep It Breezy

In the summer, look for fabrics that will breathe with you and keep you from feeling sticky. Find casual floral dresses in cotton, linen or nylon to keep the heat from getting under your skin.

● A floral dress in a linen fabric looks just as perfect poolside as it does during date night. To dress it up, tie your hair back into a wet braid.
● Cotton shirt dresses in floral prints feel crisp and fresh when paired with strappy sandals and a bucket bag.
● Experiment with a brightly colored floral tank dress in stretchy nylon and then pair with chunky white sneakers for a sporty look.

Go Neutral or Bare

When the rest of your outfit is bright and cheery, and especially when the weather’s super warm, keep the rest of your look minimal to avoid overheating.

● Make your springtime staple fresh for summer by keeping your legs bare and pairing your dress with nude platform sandals.
● To keep from sweating into your accessories, opt for simple gold hoops and a cuff bracelet.
● A cheerful clutch will hold enough of your things, without causing the dreaded back sweat that a backpack or crossbody bag might.

woman in a fall floral print dress

Fall Floral Print Dress

Fall is another season where springtime florals can really shine. Pull out the warmer-toned prints in your closet to mimic the rusts and golds of the changing leaves this season. As the weather gets cooler, ground your springtime floral dresses with richly textured layering pieces.

Cozy Up with Cardigans

A knit cardigan is the perfect layering piece to balance out casual floral dresses. It gives you just the right amount of coverage for the cooler days of fall, and helps a springtime dress feel seasonally appropriate.

● Layer a camel-colored cardigan over a dark floral dress to give fall vibes on chilly days.
● A dark black or deep burgundy cardigan brings richness to brighter floral dresses, extending their life into the season.
● Super chunky cardigans can serve as lightweight jackets over floral dresses on days where full coats aren’t needed.

Layer, and Layer More

Fall is all about layering, and floral dresses get new life as the base layer of a flirty fall outfit. Turtlenecks and tights add extra warmth, while jean jackets add an extra dose of texture.

● Layer opaque black tights underneath a bright floral dress and then ground the look with suede over the knee boots for a look that’s perfect for work and play.
● Jean jackets look crisp and fresh layered over deep florals.
● A simple, black turtleneck adds an artistic flavor to the look. Pair with chunky sneakers for a hipster vibe.

woman dressed to kill

Winter Floral Print Dress

Most people get nervous when trying to make a floral dress work for winter, but some careful color selection and a little creative layering are all you really need to help springtime florals feel right at home with the chilliest season of the year.

Find Frosty Florals

In the wintertime, blush pinks and creamy corals can feel a little bit out of place. To mimic the color palette of a cool winter day, choose frosty options like powder blue and lilac.

● A floral dress with lilac accents feels perfect for winter when layered with a turtleneck, leggings and chunky black boots.
● Your basic winter sweater will get a new life as a layering piece when styled over a frosty floral skirt.

Bundle Up

When it comes to seasonal dressing, your comfort should always be your most important consideration! Bundle up with trendy jackets and winter accessories to make sure you’re keeping warm during the coldest days of the year.

● Cover your floral dress in a thick wool coat for a sophisticated look that will help you stay cozy.
● A neutral scarf and gloves make perfect layering pieces and won’t distract from your fun floral look. Poofy, furry black earmuffs add a fun and trendy touch.
● Thick socks and snow boots in black or gray give a frosty floral dress a bit of a snow bunny vibe, in the absolute best way!

woman in a beautiful spring dress

Floral All Year Long

Even though floral dresses have a history of being springtime staples, there are so many ways you can style a floral dress any time of the year. From layering up for fall to creating breezy bare legged looks in the summer, floral dresses can look great in any season.


Related Posts

  • How to Style Floral Dresses for BridesmaidsHow to Style Floral Dresses for BridesmaidsNot sure how to style a floral bridesmaid dress? Unsure if the trend will work for your wedding? Don't worry, we’re here to help. Here are our top tips on how to work florals into your bridesmaid dresses and your wedding theme. Posted in Fashion
  • Clothing Tips & Tricks Every Girl Should KnowClothing Tips & Tricks Every Girl Should KnowAre you making the right statement with your clothes? Everyone knows that girls are a bit more conscious about what they wear than boys. Almost every girl has a trick up their sleeve when it comes to their clothes. Here is a look at a few clothing tips and tricks that makes life a bit […] Posted in Fashion
  • How To Still Look Stylish, In Warm And Junky Clothes?How To Still Look Stylish, In Warm And Junky Clothes?Fall has finally come. The weather began to change and the wardrobe of ours began to change consequently. The short skirts, shorts, and T-shirts go for packing and on the upper shelves, while long sleeve sweaters switch places with them. Posted in Fashion
  • Tips For Looking Fashionable On a BudgetTips For Looking Fashionable On a BudgetFashion can be expensive, especially if you are looking to keep up with the ever-changing trends.  However, you do not need to break the bank so that you can seem like a fashionista. You need to shop smart. Here are a few tips to looking fashionable on a budget. Posted in Fashion
  • How to Have a Fashionable Date NightHow to Have a Fashionable Date NightWhether it’s your first, fifth or fiftieth date night, knowing what to wear can sometimes be confusing. Should you dress to impress or take a more casual line? Will the same outfit be suitable whether you’re going to the movies or to watch a sporting event? If you’ve got a date night […] Posted in Fashion
  • Casino Dress Codes That Inspire FashionCasino Dress Codes That Inspire FashionFrom the earlier era to the current period of casinos, the dress codes have changed significantly and caused the fashion industry to follow the trace. In this article, we’ll take a look at what kind of dress code was popular in earlier casinos and what’s more appropriate today. Posted in Fashion
Previous post
How Music Has Inspired Modern-Day Fashion Trends
Next post
Most Popular Wedding Flowers Ever
You might also like
woman listening to music
How Music Has Inspired Modern-Day Fashion Trends
2020-01-22
woman in the casino
Casino Dress Codes That Inspire Fashion
2019-10-19
woman wearing fall clothes
How To Still Look Stylish, In Warm And Junky Clothes?
2019-10-18
Follow Me On Instagram
Mediolan w styczniu 😍 #mediolan #mediolan #milanfashion #milano #milanfashionweek #milanfashionweek2020 #milano🇮🇹 #travelbook #traveller #travels #travelgram #travelphotography #travelgirl #travelling #travel #traveltheworld #italianstyle #italy #italy🇮🇹 #italian_city #milan #milanostreetstyle #milanotoday
Love Moschino ❤ #moschino #lovemoschino #moschinobag #moschinobags #moschinolove #fashionlovers #fashionista #fashionblog #fashionweek #fashionworld #fashionblogger #fashionistas #fashionable #milano #milan #milanfashionweek #milanfashion #milanfashionweek2020 #valentinesday #valentines #valentinesday2020 #handbags #handbag #bags #bag #baglover #bagaddict #handbagaddict
5 Reasons Why 14k Gold Rings Are Never a Bad Decision check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Blonde Is Trending in 2020 But Should You Go for It? check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
4 Tips to Look and Feel Your Best in 2020 check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Personal Branding: Is It Possible To Change Yours? check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Sylwestrowa Moc Przebojów 🎉🎉🎉 #sylwester #sylwester2019 #stadionslaski #impreza #imprezasylwestrowa #koncerty #koncert #liveshow #livemusic #live #silesia #polsat #nightnight #night #evening #sylwesterzpolsatem
This site uses cookies Find out more