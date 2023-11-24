Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
24 Nov

Understanding the Quality and Fit: A Guide to Choosing Your Perfect Suit

by Gabi
Fashion
man in a suit

When it comes to making a lasting impression, few garments rival the timeless elegance of a well-fitted suit. Whether it’s for a formal event, a business meeting, or a special occasion, the quality and fit of your suit play a pivotal role in defining your overall look. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore the nuances of choosing your perfect suit based on quality and fit, providing insights into the key factors that contribute to a suit that not only looks good but also feels impeccable.

The Foundations: Quality Materials

Fabric Matters

The choice of fabric significantly influences both the aesthetics and comfort of your suit. Opt for natural fabrics like wool, which breathe well and drape elegantly. Consider the weight of the fabric based on the season and the formality of the occasion.

Thread Count

Generally speaking, a finer and smoother fabric is indicated by a greater thread count. While a higher thread count contributes to a luxurious feel, it’s essential to balance it with the fabric type and the suit’s intended use.

Lining and Canvas

The lining and canvas inside the suit contribute to its structure. Full canvas construction, where the canvas is hand-stitched to the fabric, allows the suit to mold to your body over time, providing a superior fit and drape.

Buttons and Details

Pay attention to the buttons and other details. Genuine horn or mother-of-pearl buttons add a touch of sophistication, while carefully executed details like functional buttonholes on the sleeves showcase craftsmanship.

male tailor close up

Image by Freepik

Fit: The Crucial Element

Shoulders

The shoulders of your suit jacket should lie flat with a natural slope. Avoid shoulders that are too wide or too narrow, as they can throw off the entire silhouette.

Jacket Length

The jacket’s length should fit your body proportionately. Ideally, it should cover your seat and the crotch of your trousers while allowing for easy movement.

Chest and Waist

A well-fitted suit jacket should sit close to the chest without being overly tight. The waist should be tailored to enhance your natural silhouette, creating a defined but not constricting shape.

Sleeve Length

The sleeves should reveal about half an inch of the shirt cuff when your arms are down. Ensure that the sleeves are not too short or too long, as both can detract from the overall polished look.

Trouser Fit

The trousers should sit comfortably at your natural waist without sagging or pulling. The leg should have a clean line, with a slight break at the bottom creating a subtle fold.

Bespoke vs. Made-to-Measure vs. Off-the-Rack

Understanding the nuances of bespoke, made-to-measure, and off-the-rack suits is crucial in choosing your perfect suit based on your preferences and requirements.

Bespoke

Tailored suits are the height of fashion design and the finest example of tailoring artistry. With the highest level of personalisation available, these suits are made completely from scratch based on your unique dimensions and style preferences, giving you a garment that fits like a second skin. Bespoke suits stand out for their unmatched quality and sophistication due to the painstaking attention to detail that goes into every step of the production process, from fabric selection to hand-stitched finishes.

customer with male fashion designer

Image by Freepik

Made-to-Measure

Made-to-measure suits use an existing pattern that is customised to your exact measurements, providing a compromise between convenience and custom tailoring. This choice gives you a great deal of customisation, allowing you to choose features like fabric type, buttons, and lapel design, even though it’s not as individually customised as bespoke suits. Made-to-measure suits offer a compromise, satisfying the needs of those looking for a customised fit through a more streamlined and effective procedure than custom tailoring.

Off-the-Rack

Because they come in conventional sizes and are produced in large quantities, off-the-rack suits are more easily accessible. Although bespoke or made-to-measure suits offer more comprehensive customization choices, respectable manufacturers offer high-quality off-the-rack versions that can still fit well with small adjustments. This method is a convenient option for people who want to wear formal attire that strikes a balance between quality and accessibility because it offers the convenience of ready-made clothing along with the possibility of customised alterations.

Tailoring and Alterations

Even with bespoke or made-to-measure suits, the importance of tailoring and alterations cannot be overstated. A skilled tailor can make subtle adjustments to ensure the suit fits your body perfectly, enhancing both comfort and aesthetics.

Investing in Timeless Style

Choosing the perfect suit based on quality and fit is an investment in timeless style. A well-constructed suit crafted from high-quality materials and tailored to your unique measurements not only enhances your appearance but also exudes confidence and sophistication. Whether you opt for the bespoke experience, the precision of made-to-measure, or the convenience of off-the-rack, understanding the interplay between quality, fit, and craftsmanship is key to curating a wardrobe that stands the test of time.

Related Posts

  • The Most Wearable Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion TrendsThe Most Wearable Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion TrendsThis Fall / Winter, lend some edge with bright colours like hot red, blood orange, cobalt blue, honey mustard, lavender, and oxblood. We are also going to see many plaids and tartans. The other on-trend print is a graphic print. Not for the shy or the meek. Read on to find out the […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • The Best Spring Outfits for Each Body ShapeThe Best Spring Outfits for Each Body ShapeAs the freshness of spring begins to take hold, fashion trends start blooming! However, finding clothing that flatters your shape can be a daunting task. Surprisingly enough, statistics show that ninety percent of women do not even know their true body type— making style selection all […] Posted in Fashion
  • The Best Street Wear Style for YouThe Best Street Wear Style for YouOriginating on the streets of New York, California and Tokyo, street wear has been around for almost 50 years. It has made a jump from subcultures around skateboarding, hip-hop and surfing to the mainstream. The major difference between streetwear and major fashion labels was that it was […] Posted in Fashion
  • One-Piece Swimsuits That Will Make You Ditch Your BikiniOne-Piece Swimsuits That Will Make You Ditch Your BikiniWho says a one piece is for hiding behind? Turn to your favourite brands for heart-stopping swimwear that sizzles with style. With these especially selected one pieces, full of design, flattering styling, exceptional colours and a high quality that never falls short, you'll be the center […] Posted in Shopping
  • 5 Outerwear Trends to Elevate Your Fall / Winter Outfits5 Outerwear Trends to Elevate Your Fall / Winter OutfitsFrom classic staples to contemporary must-haves, we delve into the world of outerwear, showcasing versatile options that cater to different tastes and occasions. Whether you're navigating the city streets or cozying up in a mountain retreat, each jacket type serves as a sartorial […] Posted in Winter Fashion
  • Dressing As a High-Value WomanDressing As a High-Value WomanDressing as a high-value woman can mean different to different people, but generally, it means presenting yourself in a way that reflects your confidence, self-respect, and personal style. Spending a hefty amount is not the only way to achieve the look of a high-value woman rather, […] Posted in Fashion
Previous post
Parka is the Season’s Chicest Coat
You might also like
businessman-travels
Guide to Menswear Trends for Winter
2022-01-06
brown Italian shoes
The 6 Best Sock Fabrics for Men
2021-09-23
men at the wedding
Men’s Guide To Dressing For Your Body Type
2021-05-13