For decades, our favorite musicians have been igniting hot new fashion trends and inspiring the way that we present ourselves to the world. Because music is an emotional experience and something we tend to feel a very personal connection with, we seem to see a reflection of ourselves within our favorite songs, bands and artists. This probably explains why we are so quick to mimic or recreate the same type of style our favorite bands rock during their shows or on the streets.

Hip hop fans have long developed their own unique style with thick gold chains and flashy gold grillz, while 90s grunge bands popularized a more laid-back look that still exists today. Find out more about how influential musicians are on some of our biggest fashion trends today.

How Are Music and Fashion Connected?

Maybe you think of music and fashion as two completely disconnected industries, but this is far from the truth. To a musician, their look is everything, as it expresses their own emotions, personality, and musical style in a physical manner.

Artists also have a unique platform on which to create new fashion trends and break some of the standard fashion rules. People look up to their favorite artists and, when they see one of them making a bold fashion choice, it’s not unusual for fans to try replicating the same style. For decades this has been true, particularly once music videos became a regular part of the music industry.

The 80s Are Trending

A lot of music videos and pop stars from the 80s donned traditional styles from the decade and popularized them with music videos and live performances. Although some of the decade’s most famous trends like big, permed hair have remained in the 80s, others are coming back, and they are hotter than ever.

High-waisted pants have made a comeback in a major way, as well as workout gear, though the style has changed as bit, and so have bold patterns and colors. We can see this reflected in modern-day music trends, as well as in some of our favorite female artists hitting the stage rockin’ brightly colored outfits and walking the streets in their yoga pants or high-waisted jeans.

90s Grunge

Kurt Cobain, potentially everybody’s favorite 90s musician, is often credited as initiating and popularizing the grunge band look. The grunge style is pretty low-key compared to other flashier musical fashion trends. Nineties’ grunge is mainly made up of flannel shirts, band tees, and looser-fitting “mom jeans.”

Many of these styles are still being worn by homebodies, celebrities, and fans today because it’s an easy laid-back look that pays tribute to some of our favorite stars and is super-comfortable. Fishnets and oversized jean jackets are two other staples of this genre that seem to be coming back into style, as well, so break out your best 90s gear and show the world what you’ve got, or raid your parents’ closets.

Hip Hop Fashion

Hip hop music stars have long possessed a unique style because of the genre’s own unique sound and unusual invention. Hip hop is a fairly new genre of music and is said to have been created in the U.S. at a house party in Brooklyn in 1973 by a man known as DJ Kool Herc. From this time on, more people began creating music and displaying their sense of style with looser-fitting jeans and t-shirts, snapback hats, and, of course, flashy gold chains.

Over the decades, hip hop looks have evolved, but today we still see artists and fans rocking iced out grillz in their mouth, thick boots or cool sneakers, and a laid-back t-shirt and jeans kind of style.

Stevie Nicks Gypsy Chic

Some like to refer to Stevie Nicks’ signature look as a “romantic gothic” or “gypsy chic,” but we can all probably picture what these phrases are trying to describe. Stevie Nicks has an undeniable presence on stage, with her strong voice and unique sense of style that has inspired women’s fashion across the country.

Long dresses with big open-bell sleeves, bohemian shirts, skirts and shawls, and rock-n-roll top hats all combine to give Nicks one super-interesting look. The top hats she’s often seen sporting may be a tough trend to rock every day, but women do often take this accessory and make it their own. Bohemian-style shirts and cover-ups have also staked their claim in modern fashion, thanks to Nicks’ look.

Unexpected 70s Trends

When we think about the 70s, we usually imagine hippies donning peace sign necklaces and wide-flare pants, but this decade had many more styles that we know and love today. Of course, the flared jeans are some of the most recognizable trends that came out of this musical era (hats off to you, Jimi Hendrixs), but one-piece jumpsuits were another style that made an appearance on the scene, thanks to Cher.

Many styles of women’s shoes were also popularized by artists and celebrities during this time like the knee-high-boot look or even platform heels, which are making a major comeback as of late.

Music and Fashion Go Hand in Hand

You may have been surprised to learn how interconnected music and fashion really are, but you’ve probably been recreating looks from your favorite musicians without even realizing it. If one of these styles really resonates with you, why not take some tips from some of these talented artists and use them to make your own unique style?

If hip hop resonates with you, try donning your own gold chains. For those of you who identify more with the bohemian looks of Stevie Nicks and 70s stars, get out there and start integrating these styles with your own look. And, definitely don’t forget to hang on to your old rock band tees because the 90s grunge look never seems to go out of style. Check out your local thrift store for even more great finds.