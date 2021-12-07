Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
7 Dec

Best Leather Thigh High Boots for Fall

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
woman in thigh high boots

The changes in seasons come hands in hands with our desire for a refreshed wardrobe – starting with an upgrade of winter-boots, of course. Delicate and tall heeled boots are not making the cut this season, but instead, you will see many of the high-end shoe designers are leaning toward chunkier utilitarian styles this season.

Looks like this Fall Rihanna, Blake Lively, and should be your role models, at least in the shoe field. All of them have been sporting this season’s must-have look: a pair of sexy thigh high boots that let them get even more attention.

So this time I selected the best leather boots and presented them just below. Hope some of you will take my advice. Actually, how to wear thigh high boots? You can pair them with your leggings, skinny jeans, or a shift dress. Avoid anything too revealing and excessively feminine as the boots are already vamping it up for you.

DESIGN Kendra stiletto thigh high boots-Black

If seduction is your aim, try this sultry avant-garde thigh high boot as seen in ASOS. Made from beautiful matte faux-leather, it features a zip-side fastening for your convenience. There is also a slim sole and a stiletto heel which will accentuate every inch of your leg. Sexy!

Truffle Collection thigh high heeled boots in black

Powerful style of these thigh high faux-suede boots is ready to make its mark. Its smart architecture and an eye-catching block heel lend a contemporary urban look of this thigh high boot. Truffle Collection’s for and a commitment to quality will help you create numerous looks to kill.

Truffle Collection leather look thigh high heeled boots in black

This on-trend, sexy over-the-knee boot from Truffle Collection is a stylish choice in fair and reasonable price. It offers a simple style that keeps things classy thanks to the tall shaft and a really soft faux-leather. The easy to pull-on silhouette, a wearable high block heel and a secure fit make them women’s favourite!

Magnifico heeled thigh boots in black microsuede

Whether you’re walking the catwalk or to the next cocktail party there will be plenty of ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ in these seductive Steve Madden Magnifico over-the-knee boots. This boot offers an alluring lift without giving up comfort thanks to the platform and a comfortable wedge heel. Get ready to take a walk on the wild side!

Make a choice from platform thigh-high boots, pencil-heeled boots, or wedge boots, which are on the go for upcoming chilly days n nights. Also, make a note that classic riding long boots are replacing animal print boots, and flat boots are phasing out tall-heeled boots so that you won’t spend on something not trendy. Have you outlined inspiration for your next fall/winter shopping haul by now?

Related Posts

  • Handy Tips on How to Wear Hoodie for WomenHandy Tips on How to Wear Hoodie for WomenHoodies are known for their extraordinary comfort. This is why they are often associated with casual outfits or sporty looks. With the right accessories and styling tips, you can incorporate the hoodie into your daily life in many different ways. Posted in Fashion
  • How to Choose the Right Clothing for Your Body TypeHow to Choose the Right Clothing for Your Body TypeAny fashion-related articles highlight the latest trends, fabrics, styles, and accessories. While these are all very important when choosing the best ensemble for your needs, let's remember that everyone is unique in regards to their body type. So, it only stands to reason that certain […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Your Official 2021 Guide to Le Specs: How to Choose the Right PairYour Official 2021 Guide to Le Specs: How to Choose the Right PairNaturally, protecting your eyes from the harsh rays of the sun is the number one priority, but by no means does this mean that you have to compromise on style. With our sunnies, you get comfort, protection, and fashion all in one stunning pair! To bring you one step closer to the […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • The Best Outfits For Mardi Gras CelebrationsThe Best Outfits For Mardi Gras CelebrationsAre you attending Mardi Gras this year? So then, one thing you should be thinking about is what to wear. Picking out the best clothes for the Mardi Gras celebration is easy. There is a wide range of choices you can buy online that best suit your interest. Read on to find out some of the […] Posted in Fashion
  • How Cosmetic Surgery Can Affect Your Personal StyleHow Cosmetic Surgery Can Affect Your Personal StyleFor many women, investing in their own body is something they have thought about for most of their lives, they will have saved up the money and dreamt about it every day. However, the thought about replacing their whole wardrobe can be a little daunting. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • The Best Football Kits for FashionThe Best Football Kits for FashionIn the past few years, we’ve seen colossal fashion labels team up with football creatives, clubs, and other sports-related brands to provide the followers with truly in things instead of the standard club shop song and dance. But what makes the fans love the game is that they can […] Posted in Fashion
Previous post
Best Summer Bags to Wear on the Beach
Next post
Top Makeup Trends for Fall / Winter 2021
You might also like
brooch
The Brooch Is Back: 5 Ways To Wear A Brooch
2019-03-10
work clothes and louis vuitton bag
Stylish Office Essentials Every Woman Should Own
2018-11-25
10 Best Flat Espadrilles For Summer
2018-04-04
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)