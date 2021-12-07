The changes in seasons come hands in hands with our desire for a refreshed wardrobe – starting with an upgrade of winter-boots, of course. Delicate and tall heeled boots are not making the cut this season, but instead, you will see many of the high-end shoe designers are leaning toward chunkier utilitarian styles this season.

Looks like this Fall Rihanna, Blake Lively, and Kim Kardashian should be your role models, at least in the shoe field. All of them have been sporting this season’s must-have look: a pair of sexy thigh high boots that let them get even more attention.

So this time I selected the best leather boots and presented them just below. Hope some of you will take my advice. Actually, how to wear thigh high boots? You can pair them with your leggings, skinny jeans, or a shift dress. Avoid anything too revealing and excessively feminine as the boots are already vamping it up for you.

ASOS DESIGN Kendra stiletto thigh high boots-Black

If seduction is your aim, try this sultry avant-garde thigh high boot as seen in ASOS. Made from beautiful matte faux-leather, it features a zip-side fastening for your convenience. There is also a slim sole and a stiletto heel which will accentuate every inch of your leg. Sexy!

Truffle Collection thigh high heeled boots in black

Powerful style of these thigh high faux-suede boots is ready to make its mark. Its smart architecture and an eye-catching block heel lend a contemporary urban look of this thigh high boot. Truffle Collection’s love for fashion and a commitment to quality will help you create numerous looks to kill.

Truffle Collection leather look thigh high heeled boots in black

This on-trend, sexy over-the-knee boot from Truffle Collection is a stylish choice in fair and reasonable price. It offers a simple style that keeps things classy thanks to the tall shaft and a really soft faux-leather. The easy to pull-on silhouette, a wearable high block heel and a secure fit make them women’s favourite!

Steve Madden Magnifico heeled thigh boots in black microsuede

Whether you’re walking the catwalk or to the next cocktail party there will be plenty of ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ in these seductive Steve Madden Magnifico over-the-knee boots. This boot offers an alluring lift without giving up comfort thanks to the platform and a comfortable wedge heel. Get ready to take a walk on the wild side!

Make a choice from platform thigh-high boots, pencil-heeled boots, or wedge boots, which are on the go for upcoming chilly days n nights. Also, make a note that classic riding long boots are replacing animal print boots, and flat boots are phasing out tall-heeled boots so that you won’t spend on something not trendy. Have you outlined inspiration for your next fall/winter shopping haul by now?